IPO Watch

Is 2023 going to be the season for stellar IPOs?

Initial public offerings (IPOs) emerged as the flavour of the season in 2023. And, as we enter the second half of 2023, 18 SEBI-approved IPOs with a combined issue size of over Rs 22,100 crore are waiting to hit the Street. Among the 18, at least 10 have an issue size of over Rs 1,000 crore. If market conditions were to remain the same, analysts see the momentum in the primary market continuing. Read here