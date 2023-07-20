Last Updated : July 20, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST
Big Story
Tata aims for global EV supply chain dominance with £4-billion gigafactory
The Tata group's announcement of setting up a 40 GW battery cell gigafactory with an investment of over £4 billion in the United Kingdom (UK) comes close on the heels of its $1.6 billion MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up a similar plant in the state. Taken together, with two such factories, the Indian conglomerate bids fair to emerge as a major player in the global electric vehicle supply chain. Read here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
International Chess Day
Moon Day
Infosys, HUL, ICICI Securities, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Zensar Tech Q1 results
Data releases: Japan CPI, Core CPI June, Eurozone Consumer Confidence July
RIL's record date for share allotment in demerger process
Jio Financial Services to be included in NSE indices, Sensex
Jio Financial Services shares to be part of FTSE indices
IndiaMart to consider share buyback
Parliament Monsoon Session begins
Delhi services row: SC to hear Kejriwal Govt's plea
ASEAN conference on traditional medicines in Delhi
NEET UG 2023 Counselling begins
G20 global food regulators summit in New Delhi
Manipur unrest: Internet ban to continue till tomorrow
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to kick off in Aus & Nzl
Tomorrow
Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement Q1 results
Federal Bank board to consider fundraising via issue of preference shares to IFC
Coal Ministry and CIL to Discuss Pay Scale Upgradation of Coal Officers
‘Modi surname’ case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi plea against Gujarat HC order
Varanasi court order on carbon dating in Gyanvapi mosque
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India
Nothing Phone (2) India sale to begin
Market Buzz
Infosys Q1 Preview: Net profit seen rising 14% YoY; guidance, project pipeline in focus
India's second-biggest IT firm Infosys is expected to report a 14 percent growth in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal, though sequentially both profit and revenue expansion is likely to be flat-to-marginally negative amid the slowdown in the West, analysts said. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,098 crore, representing a 13.76 percent jump YoY, as per the average of a poll of estimates of five brokerages. Details here
IPO Watch
Is 2023 going to be the season for stellar IPOs?
Initial public offerings (IPOs) emerged as the flavour of the season in 2023. And, as we enter the second half of 2023, 18 SEBI-approved IPOs with a combined issue size of over Rs 22,100 crore are waiting to hit the Street. Among the 18, at least 10 have an issue size of over Rs 1,000 crore. If market conditions were to remain the same, analysts see the momentum in the primary market continuing. Read here
MC Investigation
Online dabba traders go all out to recruit sub-brokers, offering clients even 500x leverage
Online dabba traders are actively hiring sub-brokers, with promise of higher 'brokerage' fee and with promise of higher leverage to their clients. Higher shares of ‘brokerage’ and vertigo-inducing leverage are making it an attractive option, although it is an unregulated market and carries high risks. The link to download the app isn’t easily available and is sent only when a number is ‘recommended’ to the app provider. To see how the arrangement works, Moneycontrol posed as a party interested in the sub-broking business and got access to one such app. Details here
ITR filing
How to disclose income from capital gains. Or set off capital losses
If you had sold shares, mutual funds, jewellery, real estate and so on in financial year 2022-23, you might have ended up with capital gains or losses. Make sure you disclose it properly while filing your income tax return (ITR) this month. Capital gains and losses are taxed differently and there are specific ITR forms that you need to select for filing of returns. Let’s delve deeper into capital assets, treatment of gains and losses from transactions in capital assets and applicable ITR forms. Read details here
Tailpiece
Google employee claims he works just 2 hours a day. Elon Musk's reaction is all of us
Have you ever imagined about working for just 2 hours a day and earning a six-figure salary? Well, a post that is gaining traction on Twitter talked about just that. And it even caught the attention of Twitter boss Elon Musk. Read here
