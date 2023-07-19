MC Explains

What the special pre-open session for RIL is all about and what it means for Nifty 50

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries’ stock on July 20, as the conglomerate is set to demerge its financial services business. Consequently, the new entity, Jio Financial Services (JFS) will be included in the Nifty 50 on the same day, said NSE. But does this mean JFS is permanently a part of the Nifty 50 index? How will the pre-open session impact RIL shareholders? Let us break it down for you.