Big Story
Vedanta to begin semiconductor plant after govt approval for revised plan
Vedanta semiconductor head Akarsh K Hebbar on July 18 said that the company "remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat." Regarding this, Hebbar added that substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and they will make an announcement soon. Read here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Can Fin Homes and Jubilant Pharma Q1 results
Data releases: UK/Eurozone CPI, Core CPI June, Japan Imports, Exports, Trade Balance June
Netweb Tech IPO subscription to close
All-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
NDA floor leaders to meet ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
G20: Goa to host Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting
Registration begins for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka
Google to discontinue Album Archive
Thailand General Elections to elect next PM
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to meet US House Democrats
Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launch in India
Tomorrow
International Chess Day
Moon Day
Infosys, ICICI Securities, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Zensar Tech Q1 results
Data releases: Japan CPI, Core CPI June, Eurozone Consumer Confidence July
RIL's record date for share allotment in demerger process
Jio Financial Services to be included in NSE indices, Sensex
Jio Financial Services shares to be part of FTSE indices
IndiaMart to consider share buyback
Parliament Monsoon Session begins
Delhi services row: SC to hear Kejriwal Govt's plea
ASEAN conference on traditional medicines in Delhi
NEET UG 2023 Counselling begins
G20 global food regulators summit in New Delhi
Manipur unrest: Internet ban to continue till tomorrow
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to kick off in Aus & Nzl
Market Buzz
India tops the world with 80 listings as SMEs rush to go public
The BSE and the NSE have jointly pushed India to the top of the global stock exchange rankings in terms of the number of initial public offers landing at bourses. The Indian exchanges have defied the global downturn with 80 listings so far this year, which is a 33 percent increase over the 60 IPOs floated a year back. Read here
Your Money
Why systematic withdrawal plans in mutual funds work best for senior citizens
Systematic withdrawal plan allows unitholders to withdraw money at regular intervals. A Moneycontrol analysis of MC30 debt and equity funds show that 6-8% can be ideally withdrawn every month without depleting the corpus, if you stay invested for 10 years. Read more here
MC Explains
What the special pre-open session for RIL is all about and what it means for Nifty 50
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special pre-open session for Reliance Industries’ stock on July 20, as the conglomerate is set to demerge its financial services business. Consequently, the new entity, Jio Financial Services (JFS) will be included in the Nifty 50 on the same day, said NSE. But does this mean JFS is permanently a part of the Nifty 50 index? How will the pre-open session impact RIL shareholders? Let us break it down for you.
Automobile
The Drive Report: Hyundai Exter
At present, Hyundai has set its sights on the SUV segment, particularly the sub-compact, sub-4-metre, sub Rs 10 lakh segment that accounts for 51 percent of the overall SUV market. And it wishes to tackle the entry-level end of this SUV spectrum, which it believes will grow to occupy 20 percent of said segment by 2024. Hyundai hopes Exter will serve not only as a benchmark for the segment, but also as the clear, undisputed market leader. Read to know if the compact and feature-rich micro-SUV from Hyundai has what it takes to lead the segment.
Tailpiece
Flipkart employee in Bengaluru: 'Working 12 hours a day to pay over 50% of my income as tax'
At a time when most professionals are busy filing income tax returns, a Flipkart employee took to Twitter to share his frustration with paying taxes on both earnings and spendings. Details here
