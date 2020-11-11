PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    $2 trillion traded on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

    $2 trillion traded on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

    Just as the world learned about a potential coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, traders got antsy. Per early data analysed by Reuters, this news sparked one of the heaviest trading days since the pandemic heightened with nearly $2 trillion (1.51 trillion pounds) changing hands on November 9. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Bihar Elections 2020

     It was a nail-biting finish to the Bihar Election 2020 which finally wrapped up late at night on November 10. Read here to see the full list of winners and loses in this election. 

  • Your Money

    Getting insurance as a smoker

    The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 12 percent of the entire world's smoking population is in India. Every year, over a million people die in India due to consumption of tobacco as per its reports. Is insurance on the cards for smokers? In this piece, Santhosh Agarwal highlights the relationship between smoking and seeking life insurance.

  • Global Watch

    Trump points fingers at Pfizer and FDA

    Just as the world saw optimism over Pfizer's recent COVID-19 candidate having successful trials, incumbent President Donald Trump accused American pharma company Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of withholding the information ahead of the US Presidential elections to prevent him from getting a "vaccine win". Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    What's the iPhone 12 packing?

    Emerging as a successor to the bestseller smartphone of 2020, the iPhone 12 had big shoes to fill. With the world loving the iPhone 11, how does a model which claims to be improved upon stack up in comparison? Read this review of the iPhone 12 to find out.

  • Startup Tales

    Helping out small businesses: the Paytm way

    Payments platform Paytm, has launched Payout Links, for businesses to process payout transactions easily. Read here to know more about Links which will give businesses the ability to send ‘incentives’ or refunds to the customers’ bank accounts or wallet accounts.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pfizer in talks to with India to bring COVID-19 vaccine

    American pharma company Pfizer is currently in discussions with the government to distribute its potential COVID-19 vaccine in India. Read here to know why it thinks India could include its vaccine candidate in its response to the fight against the coronavirus.

tags #MC essentials

