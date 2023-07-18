English
    Last Updated : July 18, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      NSE names list of indices in which Jio Financial Services will be included from July 20

      Jio Financial Services entity will also be included in the Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices, the National Stock Exchange mentioned. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Delhi schools to remain closed
      NDA meet in Delhi
      Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition meet
      PM Modi to inaugurate airport in Port Blair
      President to present Bhoomi Samman 2023
      Chhattisgarh, Goa Assembly monsoon session begins
      Launch of project on financial crime probe
      Cyclonic circulation may form near Odisha, Bengal
      Infinix Hot 30 5G goes on sale
      Ajit Pawar to meet PM Modi
      Tomorrow:F&O contracts of RIL to expire
      BJP rally in Kolkata
      Realme Pad 2 India launch
      Netweb Tech IPO to close
      Congress to hold Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra
      Trinamool delegation to visit Manipur
      Election Commission team to visit Assam
      ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan

    • Big Story

      Govt borrowing cost may stay elevated as path to 4% inflation uncertain: Govt source

      The Indian government’s cost of borrowing may stay elevated for the next six months amid uncertainties over the trajectory of inflation and when it will return to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4 percent, a government official said. More here

    • Your Money

      Why monthly interest payout option in a bond may not be as good as it sounds

      The need for regular liquidity and the fear of loss in the event of default are among the factors that encourage investors to seek interest payouts at monthly intervals. For those looking to compound their money in the long term, such payouts should be avoided. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Play Games PC Beta launches in India

      Google's Play Games service for PC has launched in Beta, in India. The app allows you to play Android games on your PC and is available in more than 50 countries worldwide and will expand to more in the coming months. More here

    • Auto

      Maruti adds pedestrian safety alarm in electric hybrid variants of Grand Vitara

      The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How Harry Potter helped UP man crack IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta interviews

      Rohan Jain, a 26-year-old marketing professional based in Delhi, credits the Harry Potter book series for helping him crack some of the most important interviews of his life. Jain said the magical world created by JK Rowling became a transformative force in his journey. More here

