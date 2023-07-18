Last Updated : July 18, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
NSE names list of indices in which Jio Financial Services will be included from July 20
Jio Financial Services entity will also be included in the Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices, the National Stock Exchange mentioned. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Delhi schools to remain closed
NDA meet in Delhi
Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition meet
PM Modi to inaugurate airport in Port Blair
President to present Bhoomi Samman 2023
Chhattisgarh, Goa Assembly monsoon session begins
Launch of project on financial crime probe
Cyclonic circulation may form near Odisha, Bengal
Infinix Hot 30 5G goes on sale
Ajit Pawar to meet PM Modi
Tomorrow:F&O contracts of RIL to expire
BJP rally in Kolkata
Realme Pad 2 India launch
Netweb Tech IPO to close
Congress to hold Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra
Trinamool delegation to visit Manipur
Election Commission team to visit Assam
ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan
Big Story
Govt borrowing cost may stay elevated as path to 4% inflation uncertain: Govt source
The Indian government’s cost of borrowing may stay elevated for the next six months amid uncertainties over the trajectory of inflation and when it will return to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4 percent, a government official said. More here
Your Money
Why monthly interest payout option in a bond may not be as good as it sounds
The need for regular liquidity and the fear of loss in the event of default are among the factors that encourage investors to seek interest payouts at monthly intervals. For those looking to compound their money in the long term, such payouts should be avoided. More here
Tech Tattle
Google Play Games PC Beta launches in India
Google's Play Games service for PC has launched in Beta, in India. The app allows you to play Android games on your PC and is available in more than 50 countries worldwide and will expand to more in the coming months. More here
Auto
Maruti adds pedestrian safety alarm in electric hybrid variants of Grand Vitara
The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle. More here
Tailpiece
How Harry Potter helped UP man crack IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta interviews
Rohan Jain, a 26-year-old marketing professional based in Delhi, credits the Harry Potter book series for helping him crack some of the most important interviews of his life. Jain said the magical world created by JK Rowling became a transformative force in his journey. More here
