    Last Updated : July 15, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Why IT stocks were up today, explained

      IT stocks and select other tech stocks are considered a reflection of the NASDAQ index too, with the latter having rallied 3.44 percent in the last week. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Narendra Modi to visit UAE
      Shell to restart Norwegian Nyhamna plant
      Alienware m16 AMD variant to launch
      National seminar on green energy transition
      Amazon Prime Day sale starts
      Tomorrow:Meeting of G7 finance heads
      School to remain closed in Delhi
      Daily flights from Chennai to Sri Lanka start
      Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meet
      Odisha NEET UG Counselling registration ends

    • Big Story

      Chandrayaan 3: India sets course for Moon as LVM3 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

      According to ISRO, the Rs 615 crore spacecraft, comprising of a lander and rover is expected to make a soft landing on the Moon either on August 23 or August 24. More here

    • Your Money

      Buy, sell or hold? What should you do after Senco Gold IPO shines on debut

      “We recommend booking partial profit and holding the remaining allotment for the long term as the company has a strong brand name with heritage and a legacy of over five decades,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft says goodbye to Calibri, Aptos is now Office's default font

      After nearly 16 years of being at the frontlines as the default font for Microsoft Office, Calibri is being retired in favor of Aptos, a new font inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography. More here

    • Auto

      Mahindra and NXP sign MoU for next-generation smart electric mobility

      As part of this agreement, Mahindra will have access to NXP's partner ecosystem, which includes Tier 1 suppliers, original design manufacturers, independent design houses, module vendors, and integrators. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Bihar restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for not serving sambar with masala dosa

      While it is customary to serve sambar and chutney with dosas, this particular establishment in Buxar neglected to include the traditional accompaniment, leading to a legal dispute. More here

