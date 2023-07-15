Last Updated : July 15, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST
Market Buzz
Why IT stocks were up today, explained
IT stocks and select other tech stocks are considered a reflection of the NASDAQ index too, with the latter having rallied 3.44 percent in the last week. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Narendra Modi to visit UAE
Shell to restart Norwegian Nyhamna plant
Alienware m16 AMD variant to launch
National seminar on green energy transition
Amazon Prime Day sale starts
Tomorrow:Meeting of G7 finance heads
School to remain closed in Delhi
Daily flights from Chennai to Sri Lanka start
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meet
Odisha NEET UG Counselling registration ends
Big Story
Chandrayaan 3: India sets course for Moon as LVM3 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota
According to ISRO, the Rs 615 crore spacecraft, comprising of a lander and rover is expected to make a soft landing on the Moon either on August 23 or August 24. More here
Your Money
Buy, sell or hold? What should you do after Senco Gold IPO shines on debut
“We recommend booking partial profit and holding the remaining allotment for the long term as the company has a strong brand name with heritage and a legacy of over five decades,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities. More here
Tech Tattle
Microsoft says goodbye to Calibri, Aptos is now Office's default font
After nearly 16 years of being at the frontlines as the default font for Microsoft Office, Calibri is being retired in favor of Aptos, a new font inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography. More here
Auto
Mahindra and NXP sign MoU for next-generation smart electric mobility
As part of this agreement, Mahindra will have access to NXP's partner ecosystem, which includes Tier 1 suppliers, original design manufacturers, independent design houses, module vendors, and integrators. More here
Tailpiece
Bihar restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for not serving sambar with masala dosa
While it is customary to serve sambar and chutney with dosas, this particular establishment in Buxar neglected to include the traditional accompaniment, leading to a legal dispute. More here
