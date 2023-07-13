Auto Corner

Automobile sales continue to ride the momentum in Q1

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), overall auto wholesales in the domestic market went up by 11 percent in Q1 FY24 to 54,98,602 units from 49,35,910 units in the same period last year. The numbers include 995,974 units of PVs, up 9.4 percent from 910,495 units in Q1 FY23. Read more here.