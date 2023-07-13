English
    • Market Buzz

      TCS Q1 Results: Net profit up 16.8% at Rs 11,074 crore, revenue at Rs 59,381 crore

      Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY. In dollar terms, the revenue grew by 4 percent as against the previous quarter to $7,226 million, the company said in a release. Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      UK to release GDP (MoM) numbers
      Britain manufacturing production (MoM) data to be out
      US to share producer price index (PPI) for June
      US initial jobless claims data to be releasedTomorrow
      Chandrayaan-3 mission launch
      PM Modi to embark on France visit; Will be guest of honour n Bastille Day
      Yellow warning issued in parts of Kerala till today
      Service Care IPO to open for subscription

    • Big Story

      Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

      India's headline retail inflation rate snapped its four-month falling streak and rose to 4.81 percent in June from 4.31 percent in May, pushed up by a rise in vegetable prices and fading away of the favourable base effect, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on July 12 showed. Read more here. 

    • Auto Corner

      Automobile sales continue to ride the momentum in Q1

      According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), overall auto wholesales in the domestic market went up by 11 percent in Q1 FY24 to 54,98,602 units from 49,35,910 units in the same period last year. The numbers include 995,974 units of PVs, up 9.4 percent from 910,495 units in Q1 FY23. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      International MF schemes have delayed declaring net asset values. Here’s why

      Recently mutual fund houses such as PGIM India and SBI allowed investors to subscribe to units of their schemes investing overseas. Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual fund also realigned its international equity offerings by merging two schemes. Investor interest in schemes investing overseas is going up in certain pockets. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Tesla investigated Elon Musk over misappropriation of funds: Report

      The Tesla board reportedly conducted an investigation to determine whether CEO Elon Musk was using company funds to build himself a house. According to The Wall Street Journal, the project was codenamed "Project 42" and involves the purchase of expensive and special glass. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      Mark Zuckerberg flaunts ripped physique amid cage fight challenge rumours with Elon Musk

      The image featured Zuckerberg standing alongside renowned Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski, as they posed together at Zuckerberg's residence in Lake Tahoe, California. While neither billionaire has officially confirmed the rumoured fight, their mutual acceptance of the challenge has ignited a frenzy on social media. Read more here. 

