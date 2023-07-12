Tailpiece

'Failed JEE, couldn’t get into IIT': Walmart techie who cracked interviews with over 13 companies

Riti Kumari failed the JEE and could not get into IIT. After feeling lost for about a year, Kumari decided to make the best out of the situation and look for other career options. Now, the software developer from Jharkhand is completing a year in the corporate industry after having received job offers from more than 13 companies.