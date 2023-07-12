English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 12, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      HCL Technologies Q1 preview: Net profit likely to decline sequentially

      HCL Technologies is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,782 crore in Q1FY24, according to average of the estimates by Philip Capital, Nirmal Bang, AMP, and HDFC Securities. This is a 5.3 percent decline quarter-on-quarter, and a 8.1 percent increase year-on-year. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      GST Council Meet: GoM decides to levy 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing, casinos

      The Group of Ministers (GoM) on July 11 decided to levy a 28 percent GST on the full value of online gaming, horse racing and casinos with no distinction between games of skill and chance in the 50th GST Council Meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 11. Read more

    • Your Money

      Made multiple wills? Don’t make the mistake that Aretha Franklin did

      Months after the soul singer passed away in 2018, two wills were found in her house with different instructions on how her assets and money should be given away to her children. As a result, her children are now in court. This has lessons for us. Read more

    • Auto Corner

      Tax incidence on MUVs to increase with 22% cess

      The tax incidence on multi utility vehicles (MUVs) will increase slightly henceforth as the Goods and Services Tax Council in its July 11 meeting approved 22 percent cess on them, at par with sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Read more

    • Big Tech

      Microsoft-Activision: US judge declines to block the deal

      A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      'Failed JEE, couldn’t get into IIT': Walmart techie who cracked interviews with over 13 companies

      Riti Kumari failed the JEE and could not get into IIT. After feeling lost for about a year, Kumari decided to make the best out of the situation and look for other career options. Now, the software developer from Jharkhand is completing a year in the corporate industry after having received job offers from more than 13 companies. Read more

    Results season is here: TCS & HCL Tech in focus | Market Minutes

