HCL Technologies Q1 preview: Net profit likely to decline sequentially
HCL Technologies is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,782 crore in Q1FY24, according to average of the estimates by Philip Capital, Nirmal Bang, AMP, and HDFC Securities. This is a 5.3 percent decline quarter-on-quarter, and a 8.1 percent increase year-on-year. Read more