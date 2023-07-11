Last Updated : July 11, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST
Market Buzz
Private equity inflows plunge 61% to $6.1 bn in Jan-Jun; lowest since 2020
The value is the lowest in the January-June period since 2020, shows data collated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary and one of the world's largest financial markets data and insights providers. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
GST Council meeting
India to hold trade deal talks with UK, European nations
Bangladesh to start trading with India in rupees
SC to hear pleas challenging changes to Article 370
Nothing Phone (2) launch
FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 starts
Schools, colleges shut in Himachal Pradesh
Yamuna water level likely to breach danger mark
Indian Environment Congress 2023 begins
Rashtrapati Bhavan to host Visitor’s Conference
Tomorrow:Bank of Canada to raise rates 25 basis points
TCS, HCL Tech to release Q1 earnings report
HDFC’s last day on stock exchanges
Ukraine President Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO to open
FCI to auction wheat, rice
Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha'
SpiceJet board meet on fresh capital raising
ASUS ROG Ally to launch in India
Big Story
Foxconn says not proceeding with Vedanta JV on mega semiconductor plan
Foxconn and Vedanta signed a pact last year to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in the western state of Gujarat, seeking to tap into the country's plans to become an electronics major. More here
Your Money
Last chance to opt for higher EPS pension is July 11: Here’s what you should do
Numerous hurdles such as lack of the option to withdraw the application if not satisfied with EPFO’s calculations, limited access to past salary data, and no return of investment option take some of the shine off this scheme. Still, it can be beneficial to some. More here
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp testing logins using phone numbers on WhatsApp Web
Currently, users need to scan a QR code using an active WhatsApp account on a smartphone to log in. While the process is quick, it might be a problem if you are facing issues with your phone camera. More here
Auto
Hyundai rolls out Exter with Rs 5.99 lakh price tag, records 10,000 bookings
The South Korean carmaker claims an ARAI-tested mileage of 19.4kmpl for the manual variant, 19.2 kmpl for the AMT and 27.1km/kg for the CNG version. While the manual trims are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh, the automatic variant is tagged at Rs 7.96 lakh. (All ex-showroom, Delhi). More here
Tailpiece
Millennials lie the most on social media, workplace among all generations: Survey
Online casino PlayStar's survey found that millennials were the worst offenders, with 13 percent of them admitting to being dishonest at least once a day. On the other hand, only 2 percent of baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, lied once a day. More here
