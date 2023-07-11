English
    Last Updated : July 11, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Private equity inflows plunge 61% to $6.1 bn in Jan-Jun; lowest since 2020

      The value is the lowest in the January-June period since 2020, shows data collated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary and one of the world's largest financial markets data and insights providers. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      GST Council meeting
      India to hold trade deal talks with UK, European nations
      Bangladesh to start trading with India in rupees
      SC to hear pleas challenging changes to Article 370
      Nothing Phone (2) launch
      FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 starts
      Schools, colleges shut in Himachal Pradesh
      Yamuna water level likely to breach danger mark
      Indian Environment Congress 2023 begins
      Rashtrapati Bhavan to host Visitor’s Conference
      Tomorrow:Bank of Canada to raise rates 25 basis points
      TCS, HCL Tech to release Q1 earnings report
      HDFC’s last day on stock exchanges
      Ukraine President Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit
      Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO to open
      FCI to auction wheat, rice
      Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha'
      SpiceJet board meet on fresh capital raising
      ASUS ROG Ally to launch in India

    • Big Story

      Foxconn says not proceeding with Vedanta JV on mega semiconductor plan

      Foxconn and Vedanta signed a pact last year to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants in the western state of Gujarat, seeking to tap into the country's plans to become an electronics major. More here

    • Your Money

      Last chance to opt for higher EPS pension is July 11: Here’s what you should do

      Numerous hurdles such as lack of the option to withdraw the application if not satisfied with EPFO’s calculations, limited access to past salary data, and no return of investment option take some of the shine off this scheme. Still, it can be beneficial to some. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp testing logins using phone numbers on WhatsApp Web

      Currently, users need to scan a QR code using an active WhatsApp account on a smartphone to log in. While the process is quick, it might be a problem if you are facing issues with your phone camera. More here

    • Auto

      Hyundai rolls out Exter with Rs 5.99 lakh price tag, records 10,000 bookings

      The South Korean carmaker claims an ARAI-tested mileage of 19.4kmpl for the manual variant, 19.2 kmpl for the AMT and 27.1km/kg for the CNG version. While the manual trims are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh, the automatic variant is tagged at Rs 7.96 lakh. (All ex-showroom, Delhi). More here

    • Tailpiece

      Millennials lie the most on social media, workplace among all generations: Survey

      Online casino PlayStar's survey found that millennials were the worst offenders, with 13 percent of them admitting to being dishonest at least once a day. On the other hand, only 2 percent of baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, lied once a day. More here

    Direct tax collections, Vedanta, Q1 earnings season & more | Market Minutes

