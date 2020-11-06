The US election result is yet to be announced as the vote-counting is still underway. However, trends show that Joe Biden is taking the lead, which could turn out to be decisive. Market experts and analysts think Joe Biden's electoral win will be good for the Indian market. Read the details here.
Big Story
Big relief for homebuyers
The Supreme Court has ruled that the period of allotment of a housing unit to a homebuyer has to be considered from the date of the builder-buyer agreement and not from the date of registration of the project under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The ruling is a big relief for thousands of homebuyers. Read here to know why.
Your Money
MF’s overseas investment limit eased
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has increased the overseas investment limit for individual mutual funds (MFs) to $600 million. Earlier, this limit was $300 million. This move will help fund houses that have taken a lead in offering international funds to scale up their products and also offer more products. Find out here how this will affect your financial plans.
Global Watch
China bans travellers from India
China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals from India, with valid Chinese visas or residence permits, into the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy said in a notification. Read here.
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp Pay gets go-ahead
WhatsApp can finally launch services on the United Payments Interface (UPI), a payment platform created by Indian banks, in a major boost for the Facebook-owned app in its biggest market. The National Payments Corporation of India, India’s flagship payments processor, permitted WhatsApp to go live on UPI. Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
Zomato plans blockbuster IPO in 2021
Food delivery company Zomato is preparing to appoint merchant banks and law firms as it braces to become the first modern consumer internet IPO to list on the Indian bourses. Zomato’s listing plans come as other Indian internet giants such as Flipkart, Paytm and BigBasket too are considering listings in the next few years. Read here.
Tailpiece
Coalmine renaming lands Adani in trouble
Adani group's mining company, the Carmichael Coalmine in central Queensland, renamed its Australian operations as 'Bravus'. Chief executive David Boshoff has said that the medieval Latin word means 'courageous'. However, lingual experts disagree. The word means 'crooked', 'deformed', 'mercenary' or 'assassin', they say. Read the details here.