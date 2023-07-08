English
    Last Updated : July 08, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      India Inc earnings season kickstarts next week; here’s how it may look

      As the market takes strides towards fresh lifetime highs, all eyes are glued toward India Inc's corporate performance as companies gear up to release their quarterly numbers, starting next week. Brokerage firms see Nifty earnings rising 25 percent on year for the April-June 2023 quarter. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      West Bengal panchayat polls
      Hindustan Zinc to consider dividend
      IMD red alert in Gujarat
      PM Modi to visit Telangana, launch projects
      Khalistan ‘Kill India’ rally in London
      Tomorrow:India-Bangladesh Women’s T20I
      BJP leaders’ meet in Hyderabad
      IMD red alert in Kerala
      Uddhav Thackeray’s Maharashtra tour begins
      Van Mahotsav begins in Delhi
      AAP to launch 'Bijli Aandolan' in Haryana
      Monsoon surge over North India likely

    • Big Story

      Vedanta to take over semiconductor, display glass businesses from holding firm

      Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate Vedanta Ltd will take over the semiconductor and display glass business ventures which were thus far held by a unit of its holding company, the group said on Friday. More here

    • Your Money

      Seeking higher EPS pension? You have only five more days to apply

      The deadline to apply for a higher pension on actual basic salary instead of the statutory limit of Rs 15,000 has been extended to July 11. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, the procedure, and the calculation. Is it worth your while? More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G in India: Check here specs, price

      The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999, while the 8GB variant will set you back Rs 18,999. More here

    • Auto

      Robust JLR sales drive Tata Motors to record high

      Shares of Tata Motors extended their marginal gains and rose over 3 percent to hit a record high of Rs 621.50 on July 7, after the company reported a strong jump in its Jaguar-Land Rover sales during the April-June quarter. More here

    • Tailpiece

      The engineering exam that Pullela Gopichand (luckily) failed

      Pullela Gopichand’s remarkable career in badminton is as much a result of luck as it is of innate talent and discipline. Speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 in Bengaluru today, the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team revealed an incident that led to his becoming a badminton player. More here

