Daily round up of most interesting articles

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Changes to be seen in various BSE indices[/title][body]

On account of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) merging with HDFC Bank, S&P BSE indices will see some changes effective July 13. On S&P BSE Sensex, HDFC will be dropped in favour of JSW Steel, said a notice issued by BSE on July 5. Read more here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Watch Out [/quote][title]Take a look at these key events[/title][body]

Today

- Adani Green to consider fund raising on July 6

- Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' to launch on July 6

- CBSE class 10 and 12 supplementary practical exams from July 6

- AccelerateBS India, Essen Speciality Films, Greenchef Appliances, and Magson Retail IPOs to open on July 6

- US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance data

- US Initial Jobless Claims data

- Schools shut in Dakshina Kannada, Goa due to heavy rains

- FM Sitharaman to meet chief of PSB's to review financial performance.Tomorrow

- PM Modi likely to visit four states on July 7, announce projects worth Rs 50000 crores

- Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G to launch in India on July 7

- Drone Destination IPO to open on July 7

- PM Modi likely to dedicate projects worth Rs 3000 crore to Varanasi on July 7

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Big Story[/quote][title]Exclusive | Manipal Group to lead Rs 2,500 crore investment in PharmEasy at massive drop in valuation: Sources[/title][body]

A Manipal Group family office has expressed interest in investing about Rs 1,000 crore for an 18 percent stake (post-money valuation) in API Holdings, the owner of online pharmacy PharmEasy and promoter of Thyrocare, people aware of the matter said. Details here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Auto[/quote][title]Maruti Suzuki rolls out Invicto hybrid MPV at Rs 24.79 lakh[/title][body]

With the aim of widening its range in the premium segment of the passenger vehicle (PV) market, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched Invicto MPV, its largest and most expensive model. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will be available at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh for the basic model, going up to Rs 28.42 lakh for the top-end variant, ex-showroom. Read more here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Realty Bytes[/quote][title]Fall in demand for affordable homes pushes Mumbai sales down by 8%: Knight Frank report[/title][body]

Mumbai housing sales declined by 8 percent on an annualised basis from 44,200 units in H1 of 2022 to 40,798 units in the first six months of 2023, but new launches witnessed a 6 percent growth year-on-year. Read more here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Tech Tattle[/quote][title]OnePlus Nord 3 5G Review: Solid performance that checks most boxes[/title][body]

Amidst all the mediocre midrange smartphone brands that compelled the price-conscious consumer to settle with compromises, OnePlus has always come as a breath of fresh air that showed that one can still get flagship-level smartphone chops without the sky-high prices. Details here.

[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Tailpiece[/quote][title]'Treated like cattle': Indigo flyers recount harrowing experience after Istanbul-Mumbai flight cancellation[/title][body]

Indigo flyers who were scheduled to take the Istanbul-Mumbai flight on July 2 before it was cancelled abruptly have taken to social media to share accounts of their harrowing experience. Read more.

[/body][/content]