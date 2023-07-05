English
    Last Updated : July 05, 2023 / 05:54 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Three basic rules for retail investors looking to play small- and microcaps

      Shares of small- and microcap companies are on fire, and that is drawing a lot of first-time investors to the market hoping to make a quick buck. Rajiv Mehta, algo trader and investor in small-cap and microcap stocks, has seen this cycle many times since he made his first investment in 1992 while still in college. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      - Schools to reopen in Manipur for class 1-8
      - Indiabulls Housing Finance under F&O ban on NSE again for July 5
      - Powercut in several parts of Chennai today
      - Schools in Dakshina Kannada to remain shut due to red alert
      - India Services PMI
      - FOMC Meeting Minutes
      - UK Services PMI Final (June)
      - UK Composite PMI Final (June)
      - Eurozone Services PMI Final (June)Tomorrow
      - Adani Green to consider fund raising on July 6
      - Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' to launch on July 6
      - CBSE class 10 and 12 supplementary practical exams from July 6
      - AccelerateBS India, Essen Speciality Films, Greenchef Appliances, and Magson Retail IPOs to open on July 6
      - US Exports, Imports, Trade Balance
      - US Initial Jobless Claims

    • Big Story

      LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in Nifty 50 from July 13

      LTIMindtree, a subsidiary of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, will replace mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) from Nifty 50 index from July 13. Details here.

    • Auto

      Kia India unveils refurbished version of Seltos midsize SUV

      In a bid to strengthen its presence in the mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, Kia India has given a mid-cycle refresh to Seltos. While the bookings for the model, which would be available in 18 trims, will commence on July 14, deliveries are expected by September this year. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      ITR Filing: All you need to know about how to account for income from house property

      In many cases, besides salaries, people also have income from letting out properties. Details of such income may not feature in Form 16, but need to be reported while filing the ITR. In some cases people own multiple properties, and even if they are not let out, one must disclose notional rent from the properties and pay the tax accordingly. Details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      From iPhone 15 to Nothing Phone (2): The big smartphone releases to watch out for in 2023

      Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives. Check out Moneycontrol's line-up of interesting releases from high-end premium smartphones to mid-rangers and entry-level. Full list here.

    • Tailpiece

      Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US after minor accident while shooting: report

      Superstar Shah Rukh Khan underwent a surgery in the United States after he injured his nose while shooting in Los Angeles. Khan injured his nose during shooting and started bleeding. Khan is now back at his Mumbai home, recuperating. Read more here.

