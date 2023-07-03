Market Buzz

Midcap & smallcap stocks in these 3 sectors look quite attractive, says this investment advisor

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sonam Srivastava, the Founder of Wright Research, asserts that the present situation in the technology industry offers a combination of both opportunities and challenges. In light of the capex recovery, "midcap & smallcap stocks in manufacturing, banking, infrastructure and related sectors look quite attractive while the valuations of some consumption and technology buckets in the small and midcap space do seem inflated," says Sonam. Read more here.