July 03, 2023
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
Bank of Baroda plans to divest up to 49% in credit card arm
BOB intends to offload up to 49 percent in a combination of primary and secondary capital from one or multiple investors to create more value in BOB Financial Solutions and take it to the next level of growth, the official said. Currently, BOB Financial Solutions is 100 percent owned by BoB. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
International Plastic Bag Free Day
Guru Purnima
Data releases: India/US/UK/Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (June)
Alphalogic Industries IPO to open
Global Pet Industries IPO issue to close
SGX Nifty to be known as GIFT Nifty
Gift Nifty accessible for trading for 21 hours on NSE IX
NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational in GIFT City
SGX NIFTY to be delisted, switched to NSE IFSC Nifty from today
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in New Delhi
Binance to launch ForeverCR7 the GOAT NFT collection in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to be launched
Motorola to launch Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable flip phones in India
July full moon is the Buck Moon and a supermoon
Made-in-India Harley Davidson X 440 India launch
Wimbledon Championship begins
Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Galle
World Archery Youth Championships, Limerick
Tomorrow
Independence Day (USA)
Senco Gold IPO to open
HMA Agro Industries Listing
PKH Ventures IPO to close
President to attend 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad
Yediyurappa to lead agitation against Congress over implementation of poll promises
Toshakhana, Al-Qadir cases: PTI chief Imran Khan, his wife summoned by NAB
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch
iQOO 11S and TWS 1 launch
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I, Gros Islet
Badminton: Canada Open (BWF World Tour Super 500)
Market Buzz
Midcap & smallcap stocks in these 3 sectors look quite attractive, says this investment advisor
In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sonam Srivastava, the Founder of Wright Research, asserts that the present situation in the technology industry offers a combination of both opportunities and challenges. In light of the capex recovery, "midcap & smallcap stocks in manufacturing, banking, infrastructure and related sectors look quite attractive while the valuations of some consumption and technology buckets in the small and midcap space do seem inflated," says Sonam. Read more here.
Your Money
HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: All you need to know about its impact on home loan customers
Post the merger of HDFC and HDFC bank, borrowers may have several queries regarding their existing or sanctioned home loans. Here are the answers to some of their key concerns.
Maharashtra Politics
2019 redux - Ajit Pawar back as Maharashtra's Deputy CM for 3rd time in 4 years
After a brief stint as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister in 2019 under a BJP government, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is back to the post by splitting the party, in a stunning turn of events in the state politics. Read here.
Sports
Wimbledon 2023 begins on July 3. Carlos Alcaraz is raring to go
Alcaraz is seeded on top at Wimbledon, starting 3 July. The most anticipated rivalry building up in men’s tennis is between the 20-year-old Alcaraz and the 36-year-old Novak Djokovic. By all accounts, Wimbledon 2023 seems to be a two-man race, with the latter seen as the clear favourite. Read here.
Tail Piece
Mayor in Mexico gets married to alligator to bring good fortune
As onlookers clapped and danced, a mayor of a small southern Mexico town entered into holy matrimony with a female reptile in a traditional rite to bring good fortune to his people. Read more here.
