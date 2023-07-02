Market Buzz

Underperforming bluechip stocks to lead next rally of Nifty to 20,000, says Amit Jain of Ashika Global

Amit Jain, Co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, predicts that Nifty will soar to 20,000 in the near future, driven by the underperforming blue-chip stocks that are poised for a comeback. He believes the Indian stock market is in a structural bull run at least for the next 3 to 5 years. Hence, any correction in the market is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, he advised. Read more here.