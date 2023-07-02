Last Updated : July 02, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
How HDFC and HDFC bank multiplied the wealth of MF investors
Here is the chart which exhibits how both HDFC Bank and HDFC became the mutual funds’ favourite over the last 15 years.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
World UFO Day
Data releases: India/UK/US/Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (June)
BJP to announce Leader of Opposition in Karnataka
Senior National Swimming Championship, Hyderabad
Ashes, 2nd Test: Eng vs Aus, London
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix
Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League
Tomorrow
International Plastic Bag Free Day
Guru Purnima
Alphalogic Industries IPO to open
Global Pet Industries IPO issue to close
SGX Nifty to be known as GIFT Nifty
Gift Nifty accessible for trading for 21 hours on NSE IX
NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational in GIFT City
SGX NIFTY to be delisted, switched to NSE IFSC Nifty from today
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in New Delhi
Binance to launch ForeverCR7 the GOAT NFT collection in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to be launched
Motorola to launch Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable flip phones in India
July full moon is the Buck Moon and a supermoon
Made-in-India Harley Davidson X 440 India launch
Wimbledon Championship begins
Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Galle
World Archery Youth Championships, Limerick
Market Buzz
Underperforming bluechip stocks to lead next rally of Nifty to 20,000, says Amit Jain of Ashika Global
Amit Jain, Co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services, predicts that Nifty will soar to 20,000 in the near future, driven by the underperforming blue-chip stocks that are poised for a comeback. He believes the Indian stock market is in a structural bull run at least for the next 3 to 5 years. Hence, any correction in the market is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, he advised. Read more here.
IPO Watch
Two public issues on D-Street next week
Two IPOs will hit Dalal Street at the beginning of the second half of this calendar year, including one from the mainboard segment, but experts believe the number of IPO launches may increase significantly if the Nifty stays above 18,000 in the current quarter. Read details here.
Automobile
SUV sales continue to drive demand for PVs in June
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales continued to inch northward for the sixth consecutive month this year as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), such as the Jimny, Fronx, and Toyota Hyryder, among others, continue to augment the order books of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Read here.
Your Money
Four changes in the financial landscape you need to consider this July
From applying for a higher pension on your salary to filing income tax returns for FY23 to facing consequences for not linking your PAN with your Aadhaar. Here’s what to watch out for. Read details here.
Tail Piece
Mother sends heart-warming message to daughter on her PhD thesis
A woman, who recently completed her Ph.D. thesis from the Maastricht University in the Netherlands, shared the news with her mother over WhatsApp. The woman's mother sent her a reply in which she wrote, "It doesn’t make sense to me but it looks better than all the stars in the Milky Way." In a separate message, she also said "So very proud of you." Read here.
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.