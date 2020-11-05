172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-73-6067841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nifty50 index performance at a glance

    The Nifty50 index rose 3.5 percent in October on the back of better earnings from India Inc and also supported by global cues including hopes of a US stimulus package. We have listed 10 stocks that gained more than 10 percent in October 2020. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    US election race heads to photo finish

    The excruciatingly-close US presidential election is hanging in the balance, with a handful of closely-contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Taking the contrarian view

    Contrarian investing involves picking sectors, strategies and funds that are out of favour. It works when executed well, despite risks. So, how do you do it? Contrarian thinking can help you find ideas where chances of value erosion might be limited with the worst already factored in. Read this piece to know more.

  • Global Watch

    Cosmic mystery solved

    A flash of luck helped astronomers solve a cosmic mystery: What causes powerful but fleeting radio bursts that zip and zigzag through the universe? Scientists think these are so frequent that they may happen more than 1,000 times a day outside our galaxy. But, finding them is not easy. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Huawei Mate 40 Pro gets best performer tag

    The Huawei Mate 40 Pro was recently named the best-performing smartphone by AnTuTu. The list released by AnTuTu considered the average performance of each phone after multiple tests as opposed to taking the highest score from one test. Find out the best performing smartphones and their specifications here.

  • Startup Tales

    Swiggy ready to beat COVID-19 blues

    Home-bound due to the coronavirus outbreak, consumers are going big on food, ordering for the entire family. The average ticket size of food orders has grown 25-30 percent, a Swiggy executive has said. The bigger ticket size is helping the Bengaluru-based food delivery startup bounce back from COVID-19 blues. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Kanye West’s poll bid falls flat

    Rapper Kanye West, who announced that he had voted for himself in the US presidential election 2020, appears to have conceded defeat in the 2020 run for the post. However, the rapper is not ready to give up and is eyeing 2024 polls. Read here to know what he says about his poll bid.

