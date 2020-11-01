Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 07:11 AM IST
Market Buzz
New rule for multi-cap funds worries many
Multi-cap funds will now have to increase exposure to mid and small-cap stocks to a minimum of 50 percent. And, given the volatile nature of mid and small cap stocks, this means that the risk associated with multi-cap funds will increase. This change in risk profile is worrying many investors. Read here to know what they can do about it.
Big Story
India’s first seaplane service takes off
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi inaugurated India’s first seaplane service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam. Read the details here.
Your Money
Pension plan on cards for small traders
The central government is likely to announce a voluntary pension scheme for small traders and the unorganised sector under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make both 'more attractive'. Discussions are centred on whether the EPFO will take over existing schemes or float completely new schemes. Read here to find out how this will help the unorganised sector.
Global Watch
Trump’s new H-1B rules challenged
As many as 46 tech majors and a number of universities extended support for a lawsuit filed against the H-1B rules announced by the Donald Trump administration. The companies in favour of the lawsuit include Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
All-in-one plan from Apple
Apple launched its all-in-one subscription service, providing details related to pricing and plans. The individual plan provides access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, and the family plan has the same features with 200 GB of iCloud storage. Read the details here.
Startup Tales
Paytm’s Fastags business on fast track
Digital payments major Paytm Payments Bank has enabled automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plazas across the country and has issued more than 5 million Fastags for vehicles. The company has set a target of digitising 100 more toll plazas and is aiming for 100 percent growth in this vertical. Read here.
Tailpiece
Master Blaster’s eternal charm
Seven years have passed since Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket, but he seems to be everywhere. He is on TV, he is on social media, he is on billboards …heck, he is even on flyers selling a galaxy of brands as he used to when he tormented bowlers. Read this piece to know why the master blaster is still a marketing superstar.
