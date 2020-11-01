172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-72market-h1b-sachin-tendulkar-multicap-funds-6045421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    New rule for multi-cap funds worries many

    New rule for multi-cap funds worries many

    Multi-cap funds will now have to increase exposure to mid and small-cap stocks to a minimum of 50 percent. And, given the volatile nature of mid and small cap stocks, this means that the risk associated with multi-cap funds will increase. This change in risk profile is worrying many investors. Read here to know what they can do about it.

  • Big Story

    India’s first seaplane service takes off

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi inaugurated India’s first seaplane service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam. Read the details here

  • Your Money

    Pension plan on cards for small traders

    The central government is likely to announce a voluntary pension scheme for small traders and the unorganised sector under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make both 'more attractive'. Discussions are centred on whether the EPFO will take over existing schemes or float completely new schemes. Read here to find out how this will help the unorganised sector.

  • Global Watch

    Trump’s new H-1B rules challenged

    As many as 46 tech majors and a number of universities extended support for a lawsuit filed against the H-1B rules announced by the Donald Trump administration. The companies in favour of the lawsuit include Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    All-in-one plan from Apple

    Apple launched its all-in-one subscription service, providing details related to pricing and plans. The individual plan provides access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, and the family plan has the same features with 200 GB of iCloud storage. Read the details here.

  • Startup Tales

    Paytm’s Fastags business on fast track

    Digital payments major Paytm Payments Bank has enabled automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plazas across the country and has issued more than 5 million Fastags for vehicles. The company has set a target of digitising 100 more toll plazas and is aiming for 100 percent growth in this vertical. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Master Blaster’s eternal charm

    Seven years have passed since Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket, but he seems to be everywhere. He is on TV, he is on social media, he is on billboards …heck, he is even on flyers selling a galaxy of brands as he used to when he tormented bowlers. Read this piece to know why the master blaster is still a marketing superstar.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Virus infects 23 cops ahead of PM Modi's Kevadiya visit; Russia faces shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, halts trials

Coronavirus Essential | Virus infects 23 cops ahead of PM Modi's Kevadiya visit; Russia faces shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, halts trials

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.