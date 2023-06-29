English
    Last Updated : June 29, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Sensex, Nifty scale all-time highs: Will the rally sustain?

      Analysts feel that the rally in Indian equities is unlikely to be affected by a potential Fed hike, or a deficient monsoon as the market has already factored them in. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      BSE, NSE, money markets to remain shut
      Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur
      Nothing Phone 2 preorder begins
      Statistics Day celebration
      AAP to hold protests across Haryana
      Eid al-Adha
      Tomorrow:PM Modi to lay foundation of 3 DU buildings
      ideaForge Technology IPO to close
      PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends
      AFCAT 2023 registration ends
      Indian Women's Head Coach selection
      CUET PG 2023 exams

    • Big Story

      SEBI halves IPO listing time to 3 days

      SEBI announced on June 28 it will reduce the listing timeline after an initial public offering (IPO) to three days after the closure of the issue from the present T+6 at present. 'T' is the day the issue closes for the subscription. More here

    • Your Money

      How much life insurance do you need?

      Once you’ve decided that you need life insurance, the important question that arises is how much cover to take. One common benchmark to calculate the amount of life cover needed is annual salary. What matters is not how much you earn but how much you spend. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Meta adds parental control tools in Instagram and Messenger

      Meta has added more parental control tools to the Family Center in Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. These tools will initially rollout to users in the US, UK, and Canada but Meta says they will be expanded to more regions in the coming months. More here

    • Auto

      No plan to go for sub-Rs 1 lakh electric scooters: Simple Energy CEO

      At a time when numerous Electric Vehicle (EV) startups are planning to crack the sub-Rs 1 lakh electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, Simple Energy says it will not be coming up with any battery-run scooters that are priced below Rs 1 lakh. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Bazball is challenging conventional wisdom of test cricket

      People misinterpret ‘Bazball’ as just aggressive stroke play. It is beyond that. It’s a cult. It’s a new way of approaching test cricket by transforming the overall thought process. More here

