Last Updated : June 29, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Sensex, Nifty scale all-time highs: Will the rally sustain?
Analysts feel that the rally in Indian equities is unlikely to be affected by a potential Fed hike, or a deficient monsoon as the market has already factored them in. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
BSE, NSE, money markets to remain shut
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur
Nothing Phone 2 preorder begins
Statistics Day celebration
AAP to hold protests across Haryana
Eid al-Adha
Tomorrow:PM Modi to lay foundation of 3 DU buildings
ideaForge Technology IPO to close
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends
AFCAT 2023 registration ends
Indian Women's Head Coach selection
CUET PG 2023 exams
Big Story
SEBI halves IPO listing time to 3 days
SEBI announced on June 28 it will reduce the listing timeline after an initial public offering (IPO) to three days after the closure of the issue from the present T+6 at present. 'T' is the day the issue closes for the subscription. More here
Your Money
How much life insurance do you need?
Once you’ve decided that you need life insurance, the important question that arises is how much cover to take. One common benchmark to calculate the amount of life cover needed is annual salary. What matters is not how much you earn but how much you spend. More here
Tech Tattle
Meta adds parental control tools in Instagram and Messenger
Meta has added more parental control tools to the Family Center in Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. These tools will initially rollout to users in the US, UK, and Canada but Meta says they will be expanded to more regions in the coming months. More here
Auto
No plan to go for sub-Rs 1 lakh electric scooters: Simple Energy CEO
At a time when numerous Electric Vehicle (EV) startups are planning to crack the sub-Rs 1 lakh electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, Simple Energy says it will not be coming up with any battery-run scooters that are priced below Rs 1 lakh. More here
Tailpiece
Bazball is challenging conventional wisdom of test cricket
People misinterpret ‘Bazball’ as just aggressive stroke play. It is beyond that. It’s a cult. It’s a new way of approaching test cricket by transforming the overall thought process. More here
