    Last Updated : June 25, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Google, Amazon announce major investments in India after meeting with PM Modi in US

      In an exciting development for India's digital landscape, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Andrew Jassy, CEO of Amazon, have announced significant investment plans following their meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. These investments aim to foster digital transformation, promote local language content, create employment opportunities, and boost the export of Indian products globally. Details here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM Modi's Egypt visit:
      - PM Modi to visit Al Hakim mosque in Cairo
      - PM Modi to visit Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo
      - Welcome of PM by Egyptian President at Presidential Palace
      - Arrival in New Delhi from Cairo
      Go First flight cancellations till today due to 'operational reasons'
      Manipur unrest: Internet ban till today
      Tomorrow
      International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
      360 ONE Asset flexicap fund NFO subscription last day
      Ideaforge Technologies IPO to open
      Last day to apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)
      YouTube to bid farewell to its Stories feature
      New 5 Vande Bharat trains to be launched
      SAT to review Zee Entertainment promoterss' plea challenging Sebi order
      Pentagon Rubber IPO to open for subscription
      Coal pilferage case: WB law minister to appear before ED
      Toyota next gen C-HR debut
      Realme to launch next Narzo phone in India
      Vivo X90s launch in China
      Vivo Y36 4G launch in India

    • Market Buzz

      These smallcaps up 10-32% as Sensex hits fresh record high despite volatility

      Amid intensified volatility, the market hit record highs in the week ended June 23 but failed to sustain at higher levels on prevailing concerns over global issues. The BSE Small-cap index shed 1 percent dragged by IIFL Securities, Udaipur Cement Works, Future Consumer, IDFC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manaksia, Aegis Logistics, Mishtann Foods, MPS, Reliance Power and Ador Welding. On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Subros, Ddev Plastiks Industries, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, HPL Electric & Power, Sintex Plastics Technology and LG Balakrishnan and Brothers rose 23-32 percent. Read more here.

    • IPO Watch

      Seven IPOs totalling over Rs 1,600 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

      The primary market seems to be gathering steam, with three main board initial public offerings (IPOs) and four from the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment set to hit Dalal Street in the coming week, starting on July 26. The seven issues are expected to raise a total of over Rs 1,600 crore. The SME issues are slated to mop up Rs 110 crore. Read here for details.

    • Your Money

      ITR filing: Claiming tax deductions without proofs can backfire, warn CAs

      Many salaried employees make requests to chartered accountants to help them file for refunds even when they don’t have documentary evidence to back their claims. But, Annual Information Statement (AIS) captures all income details, leaving no room for tax-payers to hide. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi Pad 6 Vs OnePlus Pad: Which Android Tablet To Buy?

      Watch the full hands-on review of Xiaomi Pad 6 and the OnePlus Pad. Which Android tablet triumphs? Roobina Mongia gets you the details.

    • Tail Piece

      Man sets Guinness World Record by covering all Delhi Metro stations. The time taken was...

      A man got his name into the Guinness World Records after covering a total of 286 stations of the Delhi Metro. The man, identified as Shashank Manu who works as a freelance researcher and likes traveling in the Delhi Metro, completed the feat in April 2021. Read here.

    tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #stock market buzz

