Market Buzz
Bulk Deals | SBI MF, Zulia Investments, Smallcap World Fund and Societe Generale pick 4.64% stake in HDFC AMC
As per the bulk deals data available with exchanges, the UK-based investment firm Abrdn Investment Management, formerly known as Standard Life, has sold 2.18 crore shares in HDFC AMC through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,873 per share. The entire stake sale was worth Rs 4,079.07 crore. Read more here.
Watch Out
Today
UK CPI inflation numbers for May
International Yoga Day
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony
Schools to resume in crisis-hit Manipur
TomorrowWipro share buyback to open
Go First extends flight cancellations till today, June 22
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Jammu
Karnataka state industry association calls for one-day bandh
Big Story
Air India finalises order with Airbus, Boeing for 470 planes
Months after placing one of the largest orders in aviation history of 470 aircraft, Air India on June 20 finalised the deals to buy 250 planes from Airbus and 220 jets from Boeing. The Tata group-owned carrier signed the purchase agreements with both the companies at the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show. The aircraft to be acquired are valued at $70 billion at list prices, the airline said in a release. Read more here.
Auto
EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard: Report
Customers of Rivian, which has its own small network of fast chargers, will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters in the United States and Canada as early as spring 2024, the Irvine, California-based company said. Rivian also said it would make a Tesla-style charging port standard on its vehicles, starting in 2025. Read more here.
Your Money
Does life insurance make sense without tax benefits?
Max Life Insurance MD Prashant Tripathy said there will be no major impact on premium collections because of the withdrawal of tax benefits for endowment policies. "I am not anticipating a very big impact on the industry because the need for insurance is beyond the tax needs," Tripathy said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale in India: Check here for price, specs
As an introductory offer, Samsung will be selling the smartphone for Rs 27,999 but only on purchases made using select debit/credit cards. Post June 20, the price will be revised to Rs 29,999. You can purchase the phone on Flipkart or Samsung's official online store, and authorised offline retailers. No-cost EMI options are also available for interested buyers. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Billionaire on missing Titanic submarine had sourced jet to transfer cheetahs to India
During the weekend, Harding had posted on social media that a ship had set sail from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada en route to the Titanic wreck. Harding and the rest of the crew were scheduled to begin diving operations in the submersible at around 4 am local time. Even as search operations to find Harding begin, in an old video shared on his Facebook page in September 2022 Harding could be heard speaking about the transfer of the cheetahs from Namibia to India. Read more here.
