Tailpiece

Billionaire on missing Titanic submarine had sourced jet to transfer cheetahs to India

During the weekend, Harding had posted on social media that a ship had set sail from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada en route to the Titanic wreck. Harding and the rest of the crew were scheduled to begin diving operations in the submersible at around 4 am local time. Even as search operations to find Harding begin, in an old video shared on his Facebook page in September 2022 Harding could be heard speaking about the transfer of the cheetahs from Namibia to India. Read more here.