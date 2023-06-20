English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 20, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      HMA Agro Industries raises Rs 144 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

      HMA Agro Industries has mobilised Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering launch. Read more

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      HMA Agro IPO opens
      Block deal: Abrdn to sell entire stake in HDFC AMC
      PM Modi's visit to the US and Egypt to begin
      World Refugee Day to be observed
      Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri to commence
      Opposition unity: Bihar CM Nitish to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
      Redmi Buds 4 Active to go on sale
      Taipei Open badminton tournament to begin
      TomorrowUK CPI inflation numbers for May
      International Yoga Day
      US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony
      Schools to resume in crisis-hit Manipur

    • Big Story

      Historic aviation order: IndiGo beats Air India, to buy 500 Airbus planes

      Indigo, India's largest airline by market share, on June 19 placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft in the largest purchase agreement in aviation history. Read more

    • Diplomacy Watch

      PM Modi’s US visit evokes both interest and scepticism

      Modi has been to the US a number of times since 2014, but his first state visit is an opportunity to further solidify the growing relationship between the two countries. The visit has generated a significant amount of interest and curiosity in diplomatic circles in New Delhi and beyond, as well as scepticism. Read more

    • Tracking Monsoon

      How Cyclone Biparjoy has affected southwest monsoon pattern

      The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala was delayed by a week and is lagging behind its regular schedule in the western coast, southern peninsula, east India and central India. The primary reason for the aforementioned delay is the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which has weakened into a depression and has moved over towards Rajasthan. Read more

    • Startup Corner

      Byju’s starts layoffs across departments amid standoff with lenders

      Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has started laying off staff across departments as a cost-saving measure amid increased tension with lenders. Read more

    • Tail Piece

      A Bengaluru engineering college is allegedly demanding 2.1% of students' salary. They're calling it...

      A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1 percent "Placement Cell Fee” from students upon securing a job through campus placements. Read more

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Can Nifty cross 19,000 mark? Factors to watch out for this week | Market Minutes

    Can Nifty cross 19,000 mark? Factors to watch out for this week | Market Minutes