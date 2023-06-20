Last Updated : June 20, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
HMA Agro Industries raises Rs 144 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
HMA Agro Industries has mobilised Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering launch. Read more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
HMA Agro IPO opens
Block deal: Abrdn to sell entire stake in HDFC AMC
PM Modi's visit to the US and Egypt to begin
World Refugee Day to be observed
Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri to commence
Opposition unity: Bihar CM Nitish to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Redmi Buds 4 Active to go on sale
Taipei Open badminton tournament to begin
TomorrowUK CPI inflation numbers for May
International Yoga Day
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony
Schools to resume in crisis-hit Manipur
Big Story
Historic aviation order: IndiGo beats Air India, to buy 500 Airbus planes
Indigo, India's largest airline by market share, on June 19 placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft in the largest purchase agreement in aviation history. Read more
Diplomacy Watch
PM Modi’s US visit evokes both interest and scepticism
Modi has been to the US a number of times since 2014, but his first state visit is an opportunity to further solidify the growing relationship between the two countries. The visit has generated a significant amount of interest and curiosity in diplomatic circles in New Delhi and beyond, as well as scepticism. Read more
Tracking Monsoon
How Cyclone Biparjoy has affected southwest monsoon pattern
The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala was delayed by a week and is lagging behind its regular schedule in the western coast, southern peninsula, east India and central India. The primary reason for the aforementioned delay is the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which has weakened into a depression and has moved over towards Rajasthan. Read more
Startup Corner
Byju’s starts layoffs across departments amid standoff with lenders
Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has started laying off staff across departments as a cost-saving measure amid increased tension with lenders. Read more
Tail Piece
A Bengaluru engineering college is allegedly demanding 2.1% of students' salary. They're calling it...
A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1 percent "Placement Cell Fee” from students upon securing a job through campus placements. Read more
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.