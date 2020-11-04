China suspends Ant Group IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong
In a quick turn of events, Ant Group that was set to debut a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) now finds itself suspended from two exchanges in China. While Shanghai suspended its IPO, Hong Kong exchanges said that it would be postponed. Read here to know more.
Big Story
PM Modi to chair global investor table on November 5
Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi said that he would be chairing the global investor round table on November 5. PM Modi said that he would meet with the world’s top investor groups then. Find full details of who's attending and the event itself here.
Your Money
Income Tax filings: What are the do's and dont's?
While the due date for filing your income tax returns for the financial year has been extended, it is important to finish it as soon as possible to avoid a series of problems. This can often range from technical glitches on the I-T department’s portal or missing information or documents that can delay the process at your end. Here is an effective guide that will help you through this process.
Global Watch
US Elections 2020: D-Day is here
The United States saw a record-breaking 99 million people cast their votes ahead of the election day on November 3. This makes this presidential election a historic one, where a large number of people have voted prior to election day. Read here to know when you can expect to get the results.
Tech Tattle
Is the Google Pixel4a for you?
Google's flagship phone the Pixel has a dedicated fanbase worldwide. They are looked up as the devices that offer the best smartphone camera results out-of-the-box and clean stock UI. This is besides having the advantage of being the first devices to get the new Android updates. With the latest generation of the phone out on the market, is it for you? Read this review to know if you should buy it.
Startup Tales
DIY Diagnostics: What is it?
In a world that is increasingly looking to reduce dependence on outdoor activities, Bengaluru-based medical technology startup Inito is looking to make a mark. This is how it hopes its fertility monitor will show the way forward for pathological tests to be done at home via smartphones.
Tailpiece
Ayurveda for COVID-19 worries
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, evolving consumer needs have prompted a slew of companies to look at ayurvedic products. With the government also advising people to consume turmeric and giloy to prevent infection, read here to know a new-found demand for these products has taken shape.