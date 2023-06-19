English
    Last Updated : June 19, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

      Nifty earnings could be higher given increasing RoEs of most companies, says this CIO

      Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, says in an interview with Moneycontrol, "Given the growth opportunity and the increasing RoEs (return on equity) of most companies, it is likely that Nifty earnings going forward could be higher. On that basis, it is probably too early to call out a fair valuation of Nifty." Among sectors, he is optimistic about specific subsectors in manufacturing, such as railways, defence, EV ecosystem, etc. Read more here.

      Direct tax collections at Rs 3.8 lakh crore, up 11.2% so far in FY24

      The Union government has collected Rs 3.8 lakh crore in the form of direct taxes in the first two-and-a-half months of 2023-24, the finance ministry said on June 18. As per the ministry, as on June 17, the direct tax collected was 11.2 percent higher compared to the same period last financial year. Details here.

      4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street this week

      The primary market will remain active next week, as we will have four IPOs hitting Dalal Street with one on the main board and three in the SME segment. Gujarat-based healthcare services provider Aatmaj Healthcare will be the first initial public offering opening next week on June 19. It is a fixed-price issue. Read details here.

      Physics Wallah enters into strategic partnership with Xylem, plans Rs 500 crore investment

      Unicorn edtech firm Physics Wallah has entered into a strategic partnership with Kerala-based edtech firm Xylem Learning, under which it plans to invest Rs 500 crore over a period of next three years, the company said on Sunday. The partnership is aimed to strengthen the presence of Physics Wallah (PW) in the southern market. Read here.

      Motilal Oswal’s Nifty Microcap 250 Index fund aims to pick tomorrow’s multibaggers today. Should you invest?

      Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched India’s first passive scheme, which offers exposure to microcap stocks by investing in companies from the 501 to 750 spot in terms of market capitalisation. Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund is the first scheme to offer exposure to micro-cap stocks in India. More on this, read here.

      'Find my device': Bengaluru cops track down thieves who stole mobile phones

      Benglauru police managed to catch three thieves who had stolen four mobile phones of five engineering students, by using the 'find my device' feature on their smartphones. Details here.

    Must Listen

