Market Buzz

Nifty earnings could be higher given increasing RoEs of most companies, says this CIO

Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, says in an interview with Moneycontrol, "Given the growth opportunity and the increasing RoEs (return on equity) of most companies, it is likely that Nifty earnings going forward could be higher. On that basis, it is probably too early to call out a fair valuation of Nifty." Among sectors, he is optimistic about specific subsectors in manufacturing, such as railways, defence, EV ecosystem, etc. Read more here.