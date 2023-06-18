English
    Last Updated : June 18, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      More than 70 smallcaps gain 10-28 percent as market ends week at record closing high

      On the back of upbeat global and domestic data, and strong FIIs investments, Indian markets finished the week at fresh record closing high, ignoring likely US rate hike worries, slowing growth in China, and India's rising trade deficit. The BSE Small-cap index surged nearly 3 percent with Jay Bharat Maruti, Mishtann Foods, Wockhardt, Aurionpro Solutions, PTC Industries, TruCap Finance, Godawari Power & Ispat and SEPC rising over 20 percent each. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Father’s Day
      Autistic Pride Day
      JEE Advanced 2023 result to be out
      PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'
      Registration begins for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity in Karnataka
      Amit Shah’s rally in Sirsa and Gurdaspur
      US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s China visit
      China PM Li Qiang’s Visit To Germany, France to begin
      Asian Fencing Championships
      UEFA Nations League Final
      Formula One Canadian Grand Prix
      Tomorrow
      World Sauntering Day
      Juneteenth Federal Day in US
      Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: First tranche to open
      Edelweiss Mutual Fund Multi-Asset Allocation Fund: NFO subscription last day
      ZEE Entertainment case: SAT to hear SEBI order against Subhash Chandra
      India-EU Free Trade Agreement talks to begin in New Delhi
      4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting in Pune
      Go First flight cancellations till tomorrow
      Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings to start
      WFI elections: Last date for filing nominations
      Al-Qadir Trust corruption case: Imran Khan’s bail to expire

    • Big Story

      Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases account for over 33 percent of Jan Aushadhi medicine sales, reveals govt data

      The government data from Jan Aushadhi medicine stores, offering affordable medicines, showed that over 33 percent of the total sale has come from diabetes and cardiovascular disease. n the generic medical outlets opened across the country under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Dadhich said Telmisartan, Amlodipine and Metformin were among the top-selling drugs. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Insights from founders of digital platforms for Indian women

      The number of platforms built for women, often by women, in India is rising. From healthcare to education, travel, fashion, and money, they are present in every sector, catering to Indian women from diverse demographic and social backgrounds. Founders of six women-focused digitally native startups speak on what unique needs and aspirations of women users they address. Read here.

    • Your Money

      This Father’s Day, show Papa you care: Here are 5 financial gifts for your Dad

      On this Father’s Day, let’s look at a range of thoughtful financial gift ideas that can help your father achieve his financial goals and secure a brighter future. Read here.

    • Weekend Read

      Film review | Adipurush has the hint of scale but falters in just about every department

      Director Om Raut’s much-anticipated retelling of the epic is bogged down by poor VFX, tepid performances and the inability to imagine beyond the ordinary. Read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      This 15-year-old CEO is banned from LinkedIn because…

      At the age of 15, Eric Zhu is running a startup called Aviato while still attending high school. Despite all this, he can't make an account on LinkedIn. Read on for details.

