June 18, 2023
Market Buzz
More than 70 smallcaps gain 10-28 percent as market ends week at record closing high
On the back of upbeat global and domestic data, and strong FIIs investments, Indian markets finished the week at fresh record closing high, ignoring likely US rate hike worries, slowing growth in China, and India's rising trade deficit. The BSE Small-cap index surged nearly 3 percent with Jay Bharat Maruti, Mishtann Foods, Wockhardt, Aurionpro Solutions, PTC Industries, TruCap Finance, Godawari Power & Ispat and SEPC rising over 20 percent each. Read more here.