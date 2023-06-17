English
    Last Updated : June 17, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Growth steady, competition intensifying in Indian insurance sector: Nuvama

      The Indian insurance sector is witnessing intensifying competition while the growth in the sector remains steady, according to a recent report on the general Insurance sector by Nuvama. Read details here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
      NCLT to hear second plea of Aircastle against Spicejet
      President to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Hyd
      BJP president JP Nadda's rally in Tripura
      Putin to discuss grain deal with African leaders
      Tomorrow
      Father’s Day
      Autistic Pride Day
      JEE Advanced 2023 result to be out
      PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'
      Registration begins for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity in Karnataka
      Amit Shah’s rally in Sirsa and Gurdaspur
      US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s China visit
      China PM Li Qiang’s Visit To Germany, France to begin
      Asian Fencing Championships
      UEFA Nations League Final
      Formula One Canadian Grand Prix

    • Big Story

      FinMin officials meet Moody's, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

      Finance ministry officials, led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, met credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service in New Delhi on June 16, pushing for a sovereign rating upgrade. Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook. Read more here.

    • Bumper D-Street Debut

      IKIO Lighting shines D-Street on debut: Should you invest now?

      Those who got allotment during the book building process of IKIO Lighting are currently sitting on hefty gains, but analysts warn those that want to enter now, saying all positives may have already been captured in the price now. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Exclusive: SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market

      SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm’s parent One97 Communications and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally, finally turning into profitable bets for the Japanese investment conglomerate. SoftBank may sell shares in the two companies in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, sources told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Income tax returns: Types of TDS certificates and why they are needed

      The filing of tax returns has commenced for income earned during the financial year 2022-23, which spans from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Form 16 is all that is required of salaried individuals to file income tax returns. Forms 16, 16A, and 16B are all certifications of tax deducted at source on earnings from various sources. They differ in terms of purpose, eligibility, and where they apply. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Former Goldman Sachs VP charged with insider trading. The star witness: his IIT friend

      Akshay Niranjan, a former Barclays Plc trader, testified against his friend Brijesh Goel at an insider-trading trial in New York on Wednesday. Niranjan said that insider tips he received from Goel, his friend and former Goldman Sachs vice president, helped them net over $290,000 in profits back in 2017. More here.

