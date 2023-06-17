Your Money

Income tax returns: Types of TDS certificates and why they are needed

The filing of tax returns has commenced for income earned during the financial year 2022-23, which spans from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Form 16 is all that is required of salaried individuals to file income tax returns. Forms 16, 16A, and 16B are all certifications of tax deducted at source on earnings from various sources. They differ in terms of purpose, eligibility, and where they apply. Read here.