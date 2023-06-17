Last Updated : June 17, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST
Market Buzz
Growth steady, competition intensifying in Indian insurance sector: Nuvama
The Indian insurance sector is witnessing intensifying competition while the growth in the sector remains steady, according to a recent report on the general Insurance sector by Nuvama. Read details here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
NCLT to hear second plea of Aircastle against Spicejet
President to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Hyd
BJP president JP Nadda's rally in Tripura
Putin to discuss grain deal with African leaders
Tomorrow
Father’s Day
Autistic Pride Day
JEE Advanced 2023 result to be out
PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'
Registration begins for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity in Karnataka
Amit Shah’s rally in Sirsa and Gurdaspur
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s China visit
China PM Li Qiang’s Visit To Germany, France to begin
Asian Fencing Championships
UEFA Nations League Final
Formula One Canadian Grand Prix
Big Story
FinMin officials meet Moody's, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade
Finance ministry officials, led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, met credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service in New Delhi on June 16, pushing for a sovereign rating upgrade. Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook. Read more here.
Bumper D-Street Debut
IKIO Lighting shines D-Street on debut: Should you invest now?
Those who got allotment during the book building process of IKIO Lighting are currently sitting on hefty gains, but analysts warn those that want to enter now, saying all positives may have already been captured in the price now. Read more here.
Startup Tales
Exclusive: SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market
SoftBank is looking to book profits by selling small stakes in Paytm’s parent One97 Communications and Zomato as the new-age stocks rally, finally turning into profitable bets for the Japanese investment conglomerate. SoftBank may sell shares in the two companies in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, sources told Moneycontrol. Read more here.
Your Money
Income tax returns: Types of TDS certificates and why they are needed
The filing of tax returns has commenced for income earned during the financial year 2022-23, which spans from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Form 16 is all that is required of salaried individuals to file income tax returns. Forms 16, 16A, and 16B are all certifications of tax deducted at source on earnings from various sources. They differ in terms of purpose, eligibility, and where they apply. Read here.
Tail Piece
Former Goldman Sachs VP charged with insider trading. The star witness: his IIT friend
Akshay Niranjan, a former Barclays Plc trader, testified against his friend Brijesh Goel at an insider-trading trial in New York on Wednesday. Niranjan said that insider tips he received from Goel, his friend and former Goldman Sachs vice president, helped them net over $290,000 in profits back in 2017. More here.
