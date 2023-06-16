English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 16, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FIIs may not prefer Chinese equities over Indian after Fed’s hawkish pause: Anand Tandon

      The US central bank held interest rates after 15 months of hikes but forecast another two-quarter percentage point moves before the end of the year — a stance widely seen as hawkish by the markets. Meanwhile, China's central bank has cut its key medium-term lending rate by 10 basis points after 10 months. However, Anand Tandon, a market expert, does not see Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turning to Chinese markets. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Data releases: India Bank Loan and Deposits Growth, Eurozone CPI, Core CPI (May),
      Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev
      Cyclone Biparjoy to enter Rajasthan
      DPIIT retail traders' meet to discuss compliance burden
      FinMin officials to meet Moody’s representatives over ratings
      NCLT to hear aircraft lessor Wilmington's insolvency plea against SpiceJet
      Kotak Mahindra Bank board to mull fund raising
      Wipro’s record date for buyback of its shares worth Rs 12,000 cr
      Bill Gates to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China
      Nitish Kumar to expand cabinet
      Triumph street Triple 765 debut
      CSIR UGC NET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: Last day to Raise Objections
      Ashes, 1st Test - England vs Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham
      Rowing World Cup Stage II, Italy
      Tomorrow
      World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
      NCLT to hear second plea of Aircastle against Spicejet
      President Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
      BJP national President JP Nadda’s rally in Tripura
      Putin to discuss grain deal with African leaders

    • Big Story

      India's overall trade deficit narrows to $10.35 billion in May from $12.20 billion year-ago

      India's overall trade deficit has narrowed to $10.35 billion in May 2023, as compared to $12.20 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on June 15. The overall exports, including merchandise and services, amounted to $60.29 in May, which is lower as against $64.13 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. The overall imports dropped to $70.64 billion as compared to $76.32 in the year-ago period. Read here.

    • IPO Listing

      IKIO Lighting IPO | Expect strong listing, can book partial profits, say analysts

      Analysts believe IKIO Lighting will list at a strong premium on June 16 given the premium at which it trades in the grey market, demand for the shares during book building and strong outlook of its business in the long term. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Hero MotoCorp unleashes Xtreme 160R 4V: A power-packed thrill for motorcycle enthusiasts

      Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V as part of its commitment to providing a comprehensive range of premium products for its customers. The motorcycle offers a combination of performance, masculine design, smart and connected features, and enhanced control. Details here.

    • Startup Tales

      Lenskart finds rare warmth in funding winter; raises $100 million from ChrysCapital

      Eyewear startup Lenskart announced that it has raised $100 million from private equity firm ChrysCapital, through primary and secondary share sales. The fund infusion into Lenskart comes at a time when access to capital has become difficult for private startups as investors tighten their purse strings and now demand profitability after years of prioritizing growth. Read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      Man fakes his own death to teach family a lesson, then shows up at funeral in helicopter

      David Baerten, 45, who goes by Ragnar le Fou on social media, carried out an elaborate prank on his extended family to teach them the importance of staying in touch. To fake his own death, he took his wife and children into confidence. Read more here.

    tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #stock market buzz

    Must Listen

    Fed throws a surprise, Axis Bank block deal & more | Market Minutes

    Fed throws a surprise, Axis Bank block deal & more | Market Minutes