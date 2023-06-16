Last Updated : June 16, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
FIIs may not prefer Chinese equities over Indian after Fed’s hawkish pause: Anand Tandon
The US central bank held interest rates after 15 months of hikes but forecast another two-quarter percentage point moves before the end of the year — a stance widely seen as hawkish by the markets. Meanwhile, China's central bank has cut its key medium-term lending rate by 10 basis points after 10 months. However, Anand Tandon, a market expert, does not see Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turning to Chinese markets. Read more here.