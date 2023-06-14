Last Updated : June 14, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
SEBI issues regulations for EOPs for direct mutual fund schemes
SEBI has made it compulsory for execution-only platforms (EOPs) to get registered with the regulators and barred them from offering regular plans of mutual funds schemes as part of the new regulatory framework introduced for such platforms for direct mutual fund investing. More here