    Last Updated : June 14, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI issues regulations for EOPs for direct mutual fund schemes

      SEBI has made it compulsory for execution-only platforms (EOPs) to get registered with the regulators and barred them from offering regular plans of mutual funds schemes as part of the new regulatory framework introduced for such platforms for direct mutual fund investing. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      India's first 6-digit stock: MRF share price crosses Rs 1 lakh

      The MRF share price crossed the much-awaited Rs 1 lakh mark on June 13, as the stock opened over a percent higher. At 9.25 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,00,050 on the NSE. The stock had also hit the Rs 1 lakh mark in May, but in the futures segment. More here

    • Your Money

      ITR filing, HRA and Section 80GG: How to claim tax benefits on rent paid

      Many taxpayers pay rent to their parents to claim tax deduction benefits. But make sure that you actually pay rent to them, and save documents and rent receipts. You can claim tax breaks under section 80GG on rent paid if you are not eligible for HRA. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft adds voice chat support for Bing AI on desktop

      Microsoft has announced that it has added voice chat support to Bing AI on desktops. To start with, there is support for English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin "with more languages on the way". More here

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki looking to crack Rs 20 lakh+ segment with Invicto Hybrid MPV

      Fresh off the launch of its much-awaited Gypsy successor, the Jimny, the company is gearing up to roll out its maiden hybrid MPV, the Invicto, on July 5, which it says will be its attempt to ‘make a dent’ in the Rs 20 lakh-plus segment in the market. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Millennial Money: How to use ChatGPT to plan your next trip

      Planning travel can be a daunting maze. Guidebooks, by their nature, send all readers to the same destinations. Yet some tech-savvy travelers are finding success using artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard to inspire and plan their vacations. More here

