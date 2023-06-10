Last Updated : June 10, 2023 / 05:50 AM IST
Market Buzz
Korea's likely upgrade to developed market status may hit India-bound funds flow
Index provider MSCI in its June review has hinted that South Korea still has a long way to go before getting the "developed" status. "This means passive flows towards India, China, and Taiwan will have to wait," said Abhilash Pagaria from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. More here