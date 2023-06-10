English
    Last Updated : June 10, 2023 / 05:50 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Korea's likely upgrade to developed market status may hit India-bound funds flow

      Index provider MSCI in its June review has hinted that South Korea still has a long way to go before getting the "developed" status. "This means passive flows towards India, China, and Taiwan will have to wait," said Abhilash Pagaria from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      ED issues notice to top officials of Xiaomi India, 3 banks over illegal remittances of Rs 5,551 crore

      The Enforcement Directorate said on June 9 that it has issued showcause notices to top officials of Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi, including CFO Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain, and three banks for alleged foreign exchange violation of Rs 5,551.27 crore.

    • Your Money

      Salaried tax-payer? Know how to choose between forms ITR-1 and ITR-2

      Income tax return-filing forms ITR-1 and ITR-2 are the key documents relevant for salaried individuals. Ensure that you select the right form and make all disclosures while filing the return for the assessment year 2023-24 (financial year 2022-23).

    • Tech Tattle

      AI-detectors biased against non-native English speakers, says Wharton Professor

      Artificial intelligence (AI) detectors for spotting content generated by technologies such as ChatGPT should not be used in classrooms, according to a professor at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania.

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with prices starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.

    • Tailpiece

      Crocodile makes herself pregnant in first case of 'virgin birth'

      The first ever known case of a crocodile who made herself pregnant without male intervention has been identified at a zoo in Costa Rica, scientists say. The crocodile produced a foetus that was 99.9 percent genetically identical to herself, the researchers said.

