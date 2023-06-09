English
    Last Updated : June 09, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      As RBI keeps policy rates unchanged, bet on these 10 stocks for double-digit returns

      SBI has maintained a long-term upward trend, but recently it consolidated and formed a bearish Head and Shoulder pattern on the weekly chart. However, this pattern was invalidated after a pullback from Rs 490-500 levels. Currently, the stock presents an entry opportunity for investors as it has undergone consolidation for a few weeks. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Vodafone, Hutchison likely to announce UK merger
      SC to hear petition on foreign law degree results
      SC hearing on Delhi Govt plea against relief to Rapido
      Urban Climate Film Festival begins in Kolkata
      Transfer window for new football season begins
      CUET PG 2023 exams
      Infinix INBook X2 laptops go on sale
      UAE vs West Indies, 3rd ODI in Sharjah
      Tomorrow:Amit Shah to address rally in Nanded
      Train timings on Konkan Railway route to change
      Grand Prix Badminton League's team auction
      IMD severe heatwave alert for several states

    • Big Story

      RBI Policy: MPC retains repo rate at 6.5%, sounds caution on inflation

      The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 8 retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent in line with the expectations but sounded caution about a likely uptick in inflation print. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Long Covid affects quality of life worse than stage IV lung cancer: Study

      A bulk of the long Covid patients remained "extremely unwell", and experienced fatigue which is similar to, or even worse than, persons reeling under severe kidney impairment or cancer-related anaemia, stated the study which was conducted in the UK. More here

    • Your Money

      Reaching that crorepati milestone hinges on your commitment to investing

      The number of investors with asset portfolios worth at least Rs 1 crore sees a notable surge after the age of 50, highlighting that for accumulating greater wealth one needs to stay invested for the longer term. More here

    • Auto

      Mercedes-Benz India launches G-Class' G 400d Adventure Edition

      German premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday rolled out its iconic SUV, the G-Class, in two variants, with a price tag of Rs 2.55 crore onwards. The two variants are G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Burgers over pizzas, Jodhpuris over casuals: Mixed consumption trends observed in Q4

      According to a Jefferies report, while the premium consumer segment comprising premium apparel, jewellery, and paints reported double-digit growth, most other mass-oriented companies reported weak to moderate demand trends. More here

    Must Listen

    S&P 500's best close of 2023, FII stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank & more | Market Minutes

    S&P 500's best close of 2023, FII stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank & more | Market Minutes