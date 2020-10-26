172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-71-6011991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Now, PFs can invest in debt securities

    Now, PFs can invest in debt securities

    The Income Tax department has allowed recognised provident funds (PFs) to invest in ‘A’' or higher-rated debt securities, a move which will give them flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Go local, PM tells people

    In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to keep the 'vocal for local' resolve in their mind and give priority to local products while shopping for festivals. Find out details of the prime minister’s message here.

  • Your Money

    Pay your taxes in time

    If you plan to push your income details and other bank information back in the drawer as the deadline for tax return filing has been extended to December 31, think again. Read this piece to know why it is always better to file your tax returns in time.

  • Global Watch

    Treaty for a nuke-free world

    An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country — Honduras — allowing it to enter into force after 90 days. While the move has been hailed as a victory for humanity by the Red Cross, the clutch of nuclear-armed states, including the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia, have not signed the treaty. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    New features from Google

    Google introduced some interesting new features to iOS 14, ahead of the iPhone 12 launch, which is scheduled to go on sale on October 30 in India. In its blog, Google said the new features would allow users to "customise Google apps to get the most out of your new phone". Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Flipkart invites sellers’ wrath

    E-commerce major Flipkart is facing criticism from many sellers who cried foul for delays in pickups and putting their accounts on hold due to technical issues on the seller's panel. Find out here what sellers are saying about the e-tailer.

  • Tailpiece

    Anand Mahindra leaves Twitterati in splits

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's latest tweet has left a number of his followers cracking up. Mahindra, who is known to share interesting and inspirational stories and hilarious jokes on his timeline, shared '#sundaybest' post. Read here.

