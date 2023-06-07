English
    Last Updated : June 07, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Indian market way too concentrated; participants slowly warming up to Sensex: BSE MD

      In an in-person interview with Moneycontrol, BSE Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy spoke about the concentration risk in the Indian market and the steps the BSE is taking to improve its market share. Read excerpts of the interview here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy over higher interest rates

      That’s the latest outlook of the World Bank, a 189-country anti-poverty agency, which estimates that the international economy will expand just 2.1% in 2023 after growing 3.1% in 2022. More here

    • Your Money

      How to ensure accuracy and maintain a healthy credit profile

      It’s important you check your report and credit score at periodic intervals. Any incorrect data or errors related to loans or credit cards can harm your credit score. To find out the key sections you should closely review in your credit report, read the full story here

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: Smart package of camera, display and battery with some flaws

      Samsung claims its latest mid-premium segment smartphone packs best-in-class camera capabilities with excellent battery life. But does the phone really offer the perfect package that will get you the bang for the buck? Let’s dig deeper and find out more here.

    • Auto

      Can Honda Cars end its one-trick pony ride with the Elevate?

      For two decades, Honda Cars has relied upon the City to serve as its mainstay in India. But a more SUV-focussed automotive market demands that Honda rethinks its strategy and come up with a floor plan containing a stronger SUV line-up, retain trademark Honda quality and, of course, introduce EVs. More here

