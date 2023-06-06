Your Money

New vs old tax regimes: There is still time to weigh and choose the I-T regime that suits you

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has released the income tax return (ITR) forms and utilities, and many employers have already issued Form 16 to their employees. Now, it is your responsibility to file your income tax returns. However, before you proceed, it is advisable to reassess your tax liability under both tax regimes and determine which is more advantageous for you. Read more here.