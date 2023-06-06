English
    Last Updated : June 06, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Banking sector profit growth to continue in Q1FY24, PSBs to surprise positively: Gautam Duggad

      Gautam Duggad, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, says in an interview to Moneycontrol, "Given the tailwinds of healthy loan growth momentum, stable margins, continued asset quality improvements, growth in both Retail and MSME book with corporate book displaying a healthy rebound, we believe the banking sector profit growth momentum to continue in Q1FY24." On the auto industry, he expects recovery to sustain across segments. In the IT space, Motilal Oswal currently has a neutral stance. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      RBI MPC meeting to begin
      KIO Lighting issue to open
      Kuwait Parliamentary elections
      Nationwide protests in France against law to raise retirement age
      OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition launch
      Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch
      Honda Elevate debut
      Fitbit’s Google sign-ins to startTomorrow
      Go First flight cancellations till tomorrow
      Mike Pence to launch campaign for Republican nomination for US President
      Chhota Rajan’s plea against ‘Scoop’ series: Bombay HC hearing
      Draft bill for Digital India Act: Consultation to begin
      £190 million settlement case: Imran Khan and wife to appear before NAB
      World Test Championship: India vs Aus at The Oval, London
      FIH Pro League (Men) - Netherlands vs India
      Europa Conference League Final: Fiorentina vs West Ham United in Prague
      Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI
      Xiaomi 13 Ultra global launch
      Volvo to unveil its upcoming SUV X30
      Lava Agni 2 5G launch
      Maruti Suzuki Jimmy launch

    • Big Story

      ED's search operations at 7 locations of IREO Group and M3M Group in Delhi, Gurugram

      The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at seven locations belonging to IREO Group and M3M Group in Delhi and Gurugram for diverting, siphoning off or misappropriating funds, the investigation agency said on June 5. The agency said it has seized luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, including those of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley, and jewellery valued at Rs 5.75 crore during raids on real estate companies IREO and M3M in connection with a money laundering investigation. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      Rahul Yadav fiasco: Investors call for proper due diligence, stronger monitoring after funding

      Investors, including general partners, have voiced caution on frequent instances of governance lapses at Indian startups and called for stronger due diligence practices and post-investment monitoring of funds deployed to ensure the growth of portfolio companies with better controls. This comes after investor Info Edge initiated a forensic audit into Rahul Yadav-backed proptech startup 4B Networks following at least four major instances of corporate governance lapses at Indian startups, including BharatPe, Zilingo, Trell and GoMechanic, since the beginning of 2022. Read here.

    • New Fund Offer

      UTI Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund NFO: Should you invest?

      The UTI Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund (UNE50) is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking NIFTY50 Equal Weight Total Return Index (NE50). Put simply, this scheme will attempt to offer returns in line with the underlying index before accounting for expenses and tracking error. The New Fund Offer will reopen on June 9, 2023 for continuous subscription. Should this fund make it to your portfolio? Read here.

    • Your Money

      New vs old tax regimes: There is still time to weigh and choose the I-T regime that suits you

      The Central Board of Direct Taxes has released the income tax return (ITR) forms and utilities, and many employers have already issued Form 16 to their employees. Now, it is your responsibility to file your income tax returns. However, before you proceed, it is advisable to reassess your tax liability under both tax regimes and determine which is more advantageous for you. Read more here.

    • Tail Piece

      This swanky Bengaluru auto has tray tables, cushions and posters of...

      With multicoloured LED lights, doors and glass windows on both the driver’s and the passengers’ side, and several other swanky features, this Bengaluru auto is sure to catch your eye.

