Last Updated : June 01, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Govt proposes to offload 3% stake in Coal India via OFS at nearly 7% discount
The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 225 per share. This is at a discount of nearly 7 percent from Coal India's current market price. The scrip ended 1.20 percent lower at Rs 241.20 apiece on BSE today (May 31). Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
SpiceJet insolvency: NCLT to hear lessor's plea
Central govt's new rules for cough syrup exports to kick in
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Karnataka Govt's first cabinet meeting tomorrow
Rashtrapati Bhavan open to public 6 days a week from tomorrowTomorrow
Karnataka Cabinet's official decision on implementing Congress' five guarantees
Telangana state formation day; fête to be held; traffic diversions issued
Industrialists in Nashik call for day-long bandh
Thunder showers, hailstorms to impact Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
Big Story
India GDP numbers beat expectations, January-March growth at 6.1%
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on May 31. For 2022-23 as a whole, the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate has pegged the GDP growth at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the second advance estimate of 7 percent. Read more here.
Auto
Mobec Innovations rolls out doorstep charging facility services for EVs
Startup electric mobility solutions provider Mobec Innovations on Wednesday announced its service of offering charging facilities for electric vehicles at customers' doorstep. Initially, the service will benefit over 2 lakh electric vehicle (EV) users across Delhi-NCR. It can be booked through the company's app, Mobec Innovations said in a statement. Read more here.
Your Money
From Rs 40 trillion to Rs 100 trillion: How SEBI wants mutual funds to chart the way forward
Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), wants mutual funds to focus on leveraging technology, bringing in robust self-regulation and setting up internal mechanisms to catch frauds as the industry marches towards the Rs 100 trillion assets under management (AUM) milestone. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Apple’s iPhone maker expects to more than double AI server sales
The company posted NT$1.1 trillion ($35.8 billion) of revenue from its overall server business in 2022, Chairman Young Liu said at its annual shareholders’ meeting Wednesday. Hon Hai, the listed vehicle of Foxconn Technology Group, is also working with Nvidia Corp. on autonomous driving applications, he said. Read more here.
Tailpiece
IPL 2023 final becomes most watched digital event globally, gets over 12 cr viewers on JioCinema
JioCinema, the digital platform of Reliance Jio and streaming partner of IPL, saw a new world record as the final match of the IPL registered 3.21 crore peak concurrency. The steaming platform also registered over 1,700 crore video views during the 16th edition of IPL. Read more here.
