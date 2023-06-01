Your Money

From Rs 40 trillion to Rs 100 trillion: How SEBI wants mutual funds to chart the way forward

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), wants mutual funds to focus on leveraging technology, bringing in robust self-regulation and setting up internal mechanisms to catch frauds as the industry marches towards the Rs 100 trillion assets under management (AUM) milestone. Read more here.