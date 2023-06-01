English
    Last Updated : June 01, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Govt proposes to offload 3% stake in Coal India via OFS at nearly 7% discount

      The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 225 per share. This is at a discount of nearly 7 percent from Coal India's current market price. The scrip ended 1.20 percent lower at Rs 241.20 apiece on BSE today (May 31). Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      SpiceJet insolvency: NCLT to hear lessor's plea
      Central govt's new rules for cough syrup exports to kick in
      Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan
      Karnataka Govt's first cabinet meeting tomorrow
      Rashtrapati Bhavan open to public 6 days a week from tomorrowTomorrow
      Karnataka Cabinet's official decision on implementing Congress' five guarantees
      Telangana state formation day; fête to be held; traffic diversions issued
      Industrialists in Nashik call for day-long bandh
      Thunder showers, hailstorms to impact Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

    • Big Story

      India GDP numbers beat expectations, January-March growth at 6.1%

      India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on May 31. For 2022-23 as a whole, the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate has pegged the GDP growth at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the second advance estimate of 7 percent. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Mobec Innovations rolls out doorstep charging facility services for EVs

      Startup electric mobility solutions provider Mobec Innovations on Wednesday announced its service of offering charging facilities for electric vehicles at customers' doorstep. Initially, the service will benefit over 2 lakh electric vehicle (EV) users across Delhi-NCR. It can be booked through the company's app, Mobec Innovations said in a statement. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      From Rs 40 trillion to Rs 100 trillion: How SEBI wants mutual funds to chart the way forward

      Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), wants mutual funds to focus on leveraging technology, bringing in robust self-regulation and setting up internal mechanisms to catch frauds as the industry marches towards the Rs 100 trillion assets under management (AUM) milestone. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple’s iPhone maker expects to more than double AI server sales

      The company posted NT$1.1 trillion ($35.8 billion) of revenue from its overall server business in 2022, Chairman Young Liu said at its annual shareholders’ meeting Wednesday. Hon Hai, the listed vehicle of Foxconn Technology Group, is also working with Nvidia Corp. on autonomous driving applications, he said. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      IPL 2023 final becomes most watched digital event globally, gets over 12 cr viewers on JioCinema

      JioCinema, the digital platform of Reliance Jio and streaming partner of IPL, saw a new world record as the final match of the IPL registered 3.21 crore peak concurrency. The steaming platform also registered over 1,700 crore video views during the 16th edition of IPL. Read more here. 

    tags #Apple #Coal India #GDP #MC essentials #Mobec Innovations #SEBI

