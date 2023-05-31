Last Updated : May 31, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST
Big Story
MC Exclusive | Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains
French railway major Alstom has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 30,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trains, documents reviewed by Moneycontrol on May 30 show. The company had a bid of Rs 151 crore per trainset and is looking to manufacture all 100 alluminium Vande Bharat rakes, the documents revealed. Read here for details.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Data releases: India GDP Q4, Indian Infrastructure Output (April), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (May)
World No Tobacco Day
MSCI rejig to take place
Baroda BNP Paribas MF’s Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund NFO subscription last day
New policy for digital lending apps from today
Air India voluntary retirement offer option for its employees to end
Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam
NASA's UFO task force meet
PM Modi to visit Ajmer
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 10-day US visit to begin
Rahul Gandhi to deliver keynote address at Stanford University
Nepal PM Prachanda to be on 4-day India trip
Manipur violence: Internet ban till today
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ultimatum to encroachers to vacate government land
Vivo S17 series launch in China
Imran Khan not to arrested till today in cases against himTomorrow
Data releases: India, Eurozone, US and UK Manufacturing PMI (May), Eurozone CPI, Core CPI (May), Eurozone Unemployment rate (April), US Initial Jobless claims
SpiceJet insolvency: NCLT to hear lessor's plea
Electric scooters to get expensive as govt cuts FAME II subsidy
Honda cars to hike prices of Amaze, City
Central govt's new rules for cough syrup exports to kick in
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Karnataka Govt's first cabinet meeting tomorrow
Karnataka Cabinet's official decision on implementing Congress' five guarantees
Rashtrapati Bhavan open to public 6 days a week from tomorrow
Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody to end
Indian Open Surfing to be held in Mangaluru
Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Brics sidelines in CapeTown, South Africa
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch
Market Buzz
Banks' earnings growth to remain strong YoY, but lower than FY22-FY23 levels, says this CIO
Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Services says in an interview with Moneycontrol, "Banks' results going forward will remain strong double-digit year-on-year growth but will not be like 30-40 percent growth as was the case in FY22/FY23." Apart from lending institutions like banks and non-banking financial companies, companies involved in manufacturing capex are also on strong footing in terms of earnings growth, he feels. Read more here.
Technology
WPP and NVIDIA to build generative AI-enabled content engine
Tech giant NVIDIA and London-based advertising multinational WPP announced, via a release on May 29, that they are developing a content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse's technology and Generative AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content. Details here.
IPO Watch
Noida-based IKIO Lighting's IPO to kick off on June 6
The initial share-sale of LED lighting solutions provider IKIO Lighting Ltd is set to open for public subscription on June 6. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on June 8. The bidding for anchor investors will open on June 5, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Read other details here.
-Your Money
MF industry safe, but SEBI will step in if self-regulation not strong: Madhabi Puri Buch
The mutual funds sector is considered "safe," according to Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She mentioned that if the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) fails to adopt robust self-regulation measures, SEBI will step in to ensure investor protection. Buch commended AMFI for upholding high safety standards in the mutual funds industry. Read here.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra says MS Dhoni should consider politics
Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said that MS Dhoni should consider politics because he is an "obvious future leader". The comment from the industrialist came hours after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its fifth IPL final under Dhoni's leadership, beating 2022 champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a last-ball thriller that started on Monday and ended past 1:30 am on Tuesday. Read here.
