Today

Data releases: India GDP Q4, Indian Infrastructure Output (April), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (May)

World No Tobacco Day

MSCI rejig to take place

Baroda BNP Paribas MF’s Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund NFO subscription last day

New policy for digital lending apps from today

Air India voluntary retirement offer option for its employees to end

Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam

NASA's UFO task force meet

PM Modi to visit Ajmer

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 10-day US visit to begin

Rahul Gandhi to deliver keynote address at Stanford University

Nepal PM Prachanda to be on 4-day India trip

Manipur violence: Internet ban till today

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ultimatum to encroachers to vacate government land

Vivo S17 series launch in China

Imran Khan not to arrested till today in cases against him

Data releases: India, Eurozone, US and UK Manufacturing PMI (May), Eurozone CPI, Core CPI (May), Eurozone Unemployment rate (April), US Initial Jobless claims

SpiceJet insolvency: NCLT to hear lessor's plea

Electric scooters to get expensive as govt cuts FAME II subsidy

Honda cars to hike prices of Amaze, City

Central govt's new rules for cough syrup exports to kick in

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Karnataka Govt's first cabinet meeting tomorrow

Karnataka Cabinet's official decision on implementing Congress' five guarantees

Rashtrapati Bhavan open to public 6 days a week from tomorrow

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody to end

Indian Open Surfing to be held in Mangaluru

Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Brics sidelines in CapeTown, South Africa

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch