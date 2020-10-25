172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-70-6009891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Indian investors shedding home bias

    India has been one of the many countries that favour a strong home bias in their investment portfolios. However, from a low base, Indian interest in global equities is on the rise—particularly when it comes to products accessing the world’s largest equity market: the US. Read the details here.

  • Big Story

    Fresh breather for borrowers

  • Your Money

    Investor consent must to wind up MF schemes

    The Karnataka High Court ruled that Franklin Templeton’s trustees must take unitholders’ permission for winding up of the six debt funds that it had chosen to wind up earlier in April. You can read the details of the ruling, a big win for investors, here.

  • Global Watch

    No end in sight to COVID woes

    Grim data is highlighting the struggle for authorities around the world to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. The US reported 80,000 infections in a single day, France extended a curfew and Germany's death toll passed 10,000. The World Health Organization also has warned of an "exponential" rise in infections. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    The story of Netflix

    Video-streaming service Netflix has survived the dotcom bubble, the 2008 financial crisis, the shift from physical stores to mail-order DVDs to streaming and downloading. Now, a new book by its co-founder Reed Hastings details how it managed to stay relevant. You can read the review here.

  • Startup Tales

    Innovation challenge in sexual health space

    Start-ups can take part in an innovation challenge to submit disruptive solutions in the sexual and reproductive health space. A cohort of 15 innovators will be selected for the immersion support and winners at the end of the programme will receive a cash prize. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    NASA’s Lunar Loo

    The US space agency released the results of its Lunar Loo Challenge 2020, which had been launched with the purpose of crowdsourcing innovative "space toilet concepts". The first place went to a team that designed a toilet named Translunar Hypercritical Repository 1--- or, simply, THRONE. Read here to know more.

