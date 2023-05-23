Tailpiece

Zomato says 72% cash on delivery orders paid with Rs 2,000 notes, with a 'Breaking Bad' meme

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced last week that Rs 2,000 notes, introduced after the 2016 demonetisation, will be scrapped from circulation. The notes can however be exchanged or deposited from May 23 to September 30 at any bank and the daily limit is 20,000. And as the notes are still legal tender, they can be used to make payments. Read more here.