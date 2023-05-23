English
    Last Updated : May 23, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

      Recent TCS changes will push people back to informal forex markets: Analysts

      The finance ministry on May 16 notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, saying that henceforth, spending in foreign exchange through international debit and credit cards will be covered under the Reserve Bank of India's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). Read more here.

      Today

      Economy is slowly but surely recovering, yet no room for complacency: RBI staff

      “An environment of low and stable prices is necessary for strengthening the foundations and resilience of this recovery. Eternal vigil with a readiness to act is its price,” the staff, which included RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra, wrote in the State of the Economy article in the latest central bank bulletin. Read more here. 

      Tata Motors launches CNG version of Altroz; price starts at Rs 7.55 lakh

      The Altroz iCNG comes in six variants priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 10.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom all-India), Tata Motors said in a statement. It is equipped with a twin-cylinder CNG technology and comes with advanced features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier, among others. Read more here. 

      Get paid only if you perform: SEBI’s plan throws MF industry into a tizzy

      In an internal analysis, SEBI observed that just 26.67 percent of actively managed equity schemes had outperformed the benchmark index or gave similar returns over the five years ended February 28, 2023. That has worried SEBI, which put forth the proposal that perhaps fund houses should earn a management fee only if they outperform the benchmark. Read more here. 

      WhatsApp users can now edit sent messages within a 15-minute window

      “For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages. From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats....,” the company said in a blog post. Read more here. 

      Zomato says 72% cash on delivery orders paid with Rs 2,000 notes, with a 'Breaking Bad' meme

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced last week that Rs 2,000 notes, introduced after the 2016 demonetisation, will be scrapped from circulation. The notes can however be exchanged or deposited from May 23 to September 30 at any bank and the daily limit is 20,000. And as the notes are still legal tender, they can be used to make payments. Read more here. 

