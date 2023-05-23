Last Updated : May 23, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST
Market Buzz
Recent TCS changes will push people back to informal forex markets: Analysts
The finance ministry on May 16 notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, saying that henceforth, spending in foreign exchange through international debit and credit cards will be covered under the Reserve Bank of India's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS). Read more here.