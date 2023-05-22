English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 22, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Sebi proposes ways to contain price volatility on shares in derivative segment

      Sebi has proposed that in case a share in the futures and options segment falls or rises beyond 20 percent a day, cooling off period should be increased in a phased manner, subject to a maximum cooling-off period of one hour from the current 15 minutes at present. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      No form or identity proof needed to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI

      The clarification comes after a 'requisition form' started doing the rounds on social media, with claims that the slip would have to be filled to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes. The 'form' also asked for proof of identity. More here

    • Your Money

      Pick these 3 stocks for up to 24 percent returns

      Traders are advised to book profits hereon as there could be a sharp corrective move in the coming weeks. On the downside, the immediate support is at 18,060, and a breach of the same might result in further profit booking. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter to add pic-in-pic mode, 15-second rewind and forward buttons for videos

      The picture-in-picture mode allows users to watch a video in a minimised frame, while continuing to scroll. The feature is already available on YouTube and WhatsApp. More here

    • Auto

      Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated electric bikes: CEO

      Royal Enfield is developing ’uniquely differentiated electric motorcycles’ and has already started investing towards product development and creating a supplier ecosystem around its Chennai-based plant, according to CEO B Govindarajan. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh offers free air travel to senior citizens on pilgrimage

      Madhya Pradesh, which is due for assembly elections later this year, claims to have become the first state to provide free air travel to senior citizens on a pilgrimage after a batch of 32 pilgrims was flown to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on May 21. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    US debt-ceiling worry weighs on market, stock picking key in capital goods | Market Minutes

    US debt-ceiling worry weighs on market, stock picking key in capital goods | Market Minutes