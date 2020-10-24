A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
Markets Buzz
Bad loans send SBI Cards down
A day after State Bank of India (SBI) revealed a closet full of bad loans hiding in its second-quarter results, SBI Cards plunged almost 11 percent in morning trade on BSE on October 23. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Watch out for the next three months, says Health Minister
Your Money
Clock in the gold this festival season
As the festival season is around the corner, many banks and non banking financial companies are looking to intrigue customers with their offers. Gold is a crucial part of the festival process, with many who would opt to invest in the yellow metal during this time. If you're curious about which one to go for, take a look at the cheapest gold loans being offered to help make a decision.
Global Watch
The case for veggie burgers in the EU
In a judgement today, European lawmakers ruled that burgers that do not contain meat or sausage that are otherwise referred to as veggie burgers can continue to be labelled as burgers. This comes after they rejected a proposal back by the meat industry to ban the terms. Read here to know more about the decision.
Tech Tattle
China reigns supreme on e-tailers websites
Anti-china sentiments that drove movements like #BoycottChina were not translated to e-retailers. Among the likes Amazon and Flipkart, it was Chinese smartphones, among other devices that remained popular choices with some even going out of stock during this year's festival season sales. Read here to know more in this Moneycontrol Exclusive report.
Startup Tales
Raw deals during festive season sales?
While the assumption with festival season sales is that you're getting a more economical deal than usual, turns out most shoppers who participated in these sales might have gotten the shorter end of the stick. Infact, there is likelihood that you have ended up paying a premium for your product. Read here to know how this could be a possibility according to a study.
Tailpiece
The tussle for wine
As most restaurants have slowly started to emerge out of the shadows of a coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharastra, there is a new challenge ahead of them: getting a steady flow of wine. Read here to know what followed after the Hotel Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) shot a letter to the Wine Traders Association for cartelization and alleged stopping of liquor supply to restaurants and hotels.