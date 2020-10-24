172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-69-6006631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Markets Buzz

    Bad loans send SBI Cards down

    Bad loans send SBI Cards down

    A day after State Bank of India (SBI) revealed a closet full of bad loans hiding in its second-quarter results, SBI Cards plunged almost 11 percent in morning trade on BSE on October 23. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    Watch out for the next three months, says Health Minister

  • Your Money

    Clock in the gold this festival season

    As the festival season is around the corner, many banks and non banking financial companies are looking to intrigue customers with their offers. Gold is a crucial part of the festival process, with many who would opt to invest in the yellow metal during this time. If you're curious about which one to go for, take a look at the cheapest gold loans being offered to help make a decision.

  • Global Watch

    The case for veggie burgers in the EU

    In a judgement today, European lawmakers ruled that burgers that do not contain meat or sausage that are otherwise referred to as veggie burgers can continue to be labelled as burgers. This comes after they rejected a proposal back by the meat industry to ban the terms. Read here to know more about the decision.

  • Tech Tattle

    China reigns supreme on e-tailers websites

    Anti-china sentiments that drove movements like #BoycottChina were not translated to e-retailers. Among the likes Amazon and Flipkart, it was Chinese smartphones, among other devices that remained popular choices with some even going out of stock during this year's festival season sales. Read here to know more in this Moneycontrol Exclusive report.

  • Startup Tales

    Raw deals during festive season sales?

    While the assumption with festival season sales is that you're getting a more economical deal than usual, turns out most shoppers who participated in these sales might have gotten the shorter end of the stick. Infact, there is likelihood that you have ended up paying a premium for your product. Read here to know how this could be a possibility according to a study.

  • Tailpiece

    The tussle for wine

    As most restaurants have slowly started to emerge out of the shadows of a coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharastra, there is a new challenge ahead of them: getting a steady flow of wine. Read here to know what followed after the Hotel Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) shot a letter to the Wine Traders Association for cartelization and alleged stopping of liquor supply to restaurants and hotels.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Coronavirus Essential | Phase 3 trials for India's Covaxin to start next month; USFDA approves Remdesivir as the first COVID-19 treatment drug

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.