    Last Updated : May 16, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      BSE takes fresh stab at reviving F&O segment with weekly options

      For the Bankex index, the lot size for futures and options contracts has been changed to 15, instead of 20 earlier. Contracts for both indices will now expire on Fridays, instead of Thursdays earlier. Changes will be effective for its monthly, weekly and long-dated contracts. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      India-EU trade, technology meet
      Realme 11 Pro+ India launch
      CBSE Class 12 results re-evaluation begins
      Rozgar Mela to be held across 22 states
      Tomorrow:Govt launching CEIR mobile tracking system
      World Cup 2026 brand to be unveiled
      Massive afforestation drive in Ladakh

    • Big Story

      Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM, sources suggest

      Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is considered to have played a key role in the party's dominating victory in Karnataka assembly elections, is likely to be appointed as the state's next chief minister. More here

    • Your Money

      Why debt mutual funds are still relevant and investment-worthy

      Among the various benefits debt funds bring to the table, liquidity is the most important. Debt funds also offer avenues such as Systematic Investment Plans and Systematic Withdrawal Plans for ease of investing and withdrawal, respectively. More here

    • Auto

      MG opens bookings for Comet EV, deliveries to commence later this month

      The automaker announced via release that it will introduce a ‘Track and Trace’ feature on the MyMG App for those who have booked the Comet EV. The booking can be made at Rs 11,000 on MG Motor India's website and MG Motor Dealerships from 12 noon onwards. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Lost your phone? Govt launches portal to help track your device

      Indians can now track and block their lost or stolen mobile phones with a tracking system that the government launched this week, a senior official said. The CEIR system is scheduled for a pan-India launch on May 17. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma and other Indians debuting this year

      Along with Sharma, actress and 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also make her Cannes debut in 2023. Shannon K, daughter of singer Kumar Sanu, will also debut at the 2023 edition of the festival. Additionally,  content creator Dolly Singh will also be present at the festival. More here

