Last Updated : May 15, 2023 / 05:54 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Will performance-linked fees help mutual fund investors?
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposal to allow mutual funds to charge higher fees if a scheme beats the benchmark consistently will certainly benefit fund houses, but experts are unsure whether this move will be beneficial for retail investors or not. More here