    Last Updated : May 15, 2023 / 05:54 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Will performance-linked fees help mutual fund investors?

      The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) proposal to allow mutual funds to charge higher fees if a scheme beats the benchmark consistently will certainly benefit fund houses, but experts are unsure whether this move will be beneficial for retail investors or not. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:Imran Khan to appear in court
      Severe heatwaves likely
      Jharkhand boat ambulance services begin
      Adani-Hinderburg hearing in SC
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV global debut
      Odisha to flag off first Vande Bharat

    • Big Story

      Newly elected Congress MLAs authorise party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

    • Coronavirus Check

      Obesity speeds up loss of immunity from COVID-19 vaccines, research finds

      Several studies have suggested that following COVID-19 vaccination, antibody levels may be lower in people with obesity than in the general population. More here

    • Auto

      Hero MotoCorp set to roll out record number of products this year: CEO

      The country’s largest two-wheeler maker plans to introduce new bikes, including the first product under the Hero MotoCorp-Harley Davidson tie-up, during the ongoing financial year. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Dangers of AI: What are the Artificial Intelligence threats and risks?

      Hailed as revolutionary and a game-changer, AI has drawbacks. In addition to planning for superintelligent computers, contemporary AI can create problems. Let's take a look at some crucial AI-related risks. More here

    • Tailpiece

      A film for your brand? Why AIR could be a tipping point for branding

      From ad-films, to print and outdoor campaigns, to digital footprints of late, brands compete for our attention on every square-inch of virtual and literal space. Attention is what drives this economy as opposed to money. And if there is something that continues to relatively command a proportion of that priced, elusive asset, it’s cinema. More here

