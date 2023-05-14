Technology

25 years of Google Search: Will the tech giant hit the reset button amid rise in AI? Take a look

For a long time Google Search dominated the internet and controlled how information was distributed. Now, in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the tech giant is facing a formidable challenge in the form of ChatGPT. The advanced chatbot, developed by OpenAi, has emerged as a significant disruptor for Google, raising concerns about its dominance in the AI space. Read here.