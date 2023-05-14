Last Updated : May 14, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST
Karnataka Election Results: Congress cracks the victory code, BJP’s double engine strategy blunted
The verdict in Karnataka comes as a much-needed relief to the Indian National Congress. Having run a near-flawless campaign, the grand old party should take many lessons from this comprehensive victory. Consequently, the result also exemplifies how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not invincible as many people make the party out to be. Read more here.
Why this investment strategist feels emerging market returns look attractive to FIIs
Vikas V Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, said in an interview to Moneycontrol, the Fed rates are seemingly at a peak and may be lowered in the coming quarters. Such an outlook fuels the expectation for returns and emerging markets are beginning to look more attractive for foreign institutional investors. OmniScience is quite constructive on the IT sector and also likes financial technology infrastructure companies such as stock exchanges, banks and even rating agencies, he also said. Read more here.
Will ONDC disrupt Swiggy and Zomato’s business and the online food delivery landscape?
Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is gradually gaining ground in the field of online meal delivery. It is all set to challenge Swiggy and Zomato’s hegemony. The number of transactions on the network have already reached over 10,000 orders per day. Read here.
25 years of Google Search: Will the tech giant hit the reset button amid rise in AI? Take a look
For a long time Google Search dominated the internet and controlled how information was distributed. Now, in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the tech giant is facing a formidable challenge in the form of ChatGPT. The advanced chatbot, developed by OpenAi, has emerged as a significant disruptor for Google, raising concerns about its dominance in the AI space. Read here.
Mother’s Day 2023: Why single mothers should not ignore their retirement goals
On Mother's Day, diligent financial planning can ensure smooth sailing through every stage of life. Retirement will go well if you have an adequate emergency corpus, life and health covers in place. Read here.
After accident, coma and memory loss, UP girl scores 90.4% in CBSE exams
A class 12 student from Uttar Pradesh, who battled memory loss after a serious road accident, has scored above 90% in the CBSE board examinations. Nivedita Chaudhary, 19, beat the odds to score high after losing her father in the 2014 accident, which also left her crippled for life. Read here.
