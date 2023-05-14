English
    Last Updated : May 14, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results: Congress cracks the victory code, BJP’s double engine strategy blunted

      The verdict in Karnataka comes as a much-needed relief to the Indian National Congress. Having run a near-flawless campaign, the grand old party should take many lessons from this comprehensive victory. Consequently, the result also exemplifies how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not invincible as many people make the party out to be. Read more here.

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Mother’s Day
      Karnataka assembly poll results: CLP meet
      Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar
      Thailand parliamentary elections
      Türkiye's presidential election
      IPL: RR vs RCB, CSK vs KKR
      Data release: Japan PPI AprilTomorrow
      Data releases: India April WPI Inflation, WPI Fue, Manufacturing Inflation; India exports, imports and trade balance; Eurozone Industrial Production March, China March Unemployment rate and industrial production
      IPhone maker Foxconn’s ground-breaking ceremony in Telangana
      G20: India to hold 3rd Energy Transitions meet in Mumbai
      3 Adani Group stocks removed by stock exchanges from ASM framework from tomorrow
      Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to decide on SEBI probe extension
      Imran Khan protected from arrest in all cases till tomorrow
      SC to hear plea against Kerala HC order refusing to stay release of The Kerala
      DRDO espionage case: Accused scientist’s custody to end tomorrow
      Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Likely To Start
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Icon SUV Global Debut
      Oppo F23 5G launch in India
      IPL: GT Vs SRH

      Why this investment strategist feels emerging market returns look attractive to FIIs

      Vikas V Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital, said in an interview to Moneycontrol, the Fed rates are seemingly at a peak and may be lowered in the coming quarters. Such an outlook fuels the expectation for returns and emerging markets are beginning to look more attractive for foreign institutional investors. OmniScience is quite constructive on the IT sector and also likes financial technology infrastructure companies such as stock exchanges, banks and even rating agencies, he also said. Read more here.

      Will ONDC disrupt Swiggy and Zomato’s business and the online food delivery landscape?

      Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is gradually gaining ground in the field of online meal delivery. It is all set to challenge Swiggy and Zomato’s hegemony. The number of transactions on the network have already reached over 10,000 orders per day. Read here.

      25 years of Google Search: Will the tech giant hit the reset button amid rise in AI? Take a look

      For a long time Google Search dominated the internet and controlled how information was distributed. Now, in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the tech giant is facing a formidable challenge in the form of ChatGPT. The advanced chatbot, developed by OpenAi, has emerged as a significant disruptor for Google, raising concerns about its dominance in the AI space. Read here.

      Mother’s Day 2023: Why single mothers should not ignore their retirement goals

      On Mother's Day, diligent financial planning can ensure smooth sailing through every stage of life. Retirement will go well if you have an adequate emergency corpus, life and health covers in place. Read here.

      After accident, coma and memory loss, UP girl scores 90.4% in CBSE exams

      A class 12 student from Uttar Pradesh, who battled memory loss after a serious road accident, has scored above 90% in the CBSE board examinations. Nivedita Chaudhary, 19, beat the odds to score high after losing her father in the 2014 accident, which also left her crippled for life. Read here.

