Last Updated : May 09, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
Market Buzz
Adani units may drop out of MSCI index on review, analyst says
MSCI is revising the amount of shares considered freely tradable in the public market for the two companies, with the results to be announced later this week. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Banks closed in Bengal for Rabindra Jayanti
Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO launch
Heatwave conditions in Andhra
Amit Shah to visit West Bengal
Tomorrow:Voting for Karnataka Assembly polls
Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab
Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls
Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a launch
Big Story
DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect
The Indian aviation regulator has issued a show cause notice to the airline questioning why its licence should not be cancelled in view of its failure to operate flights. More here
Your Money
Fixed deposits: Three pointers to resolve the dilemma of peak interest rates
After several years of not-so-great fixed deposit rates, depositors are having a good time. With the Reserve Bank of India having hiked the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points in the past year, FD rates have moved up significantly. Now, depositors face two dilemmas... More here
Auto
Luxury carmakers eye 2X growth rate of PV market in 2023
Industry estimates put the number of luxury vehicles sold in India in 2022 at around 34,000 units. That’s up 50% from 2021. Yet, this segment accounted for just 1% of the overall PV market in 2022. In 2023, the figure may rise by 0.1-0.2%. More here
Tech Tattle
SuperGaming partners YouTube; launches new shooter game
Under the initiative, select content creators will get access to educational workshops to grow their presence on YouTube and expand their reach. The platform will also offer operational support to manage their channels along with opportunities to meet leading content creators. More here
Tailpiece
CBSE introduces coding, AI, financial literacy from class 6 onwards
Based on the New Education Policy’s recommendations to introduce vocational education at the school level, the board has sent out a circular about 33 new subjects to be introduced soon. More here
