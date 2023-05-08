English
    Last Updated : May 08, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      IT sector growth expected to be muted in FY24, recovery likely from FY25, says ICICI Securities' Pankaj Pandey

      Pankaj Pandey, Research Head - Retail Research at ICICI Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol, "While growth in IT space is expected to be muted in FY24, recovery is likely from FY25 onwards. Deals ramp up may pick up in FY25 and bookings are likely to be strong on continued cost optimisation deals." ICICI Securities continues to remain positive on select large and midcap for a medium to long-term horizon, he says. Details here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions filed against Go First
      Q4 earnings: CG Power, Exide, Pidilite
      Karnataka Assembly elections: Final day of campaigning
      Delhi liquor case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody to end in ED case
      Farmers to gather at Janta Mantar site in support of wrestlers
      Giaspura gas leak tragedy at Ludhiana: NGT probe panel to meet
      Cyclone Mocha likely to hit Odisha coast
      Row over nomination of MCD members: SC to hear plea of Delhi govt
      SC to hear plea against ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan's premature release
      Amid bad weather, Kedarnath Yatra registration suspended till today
      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh
      Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana
      Mohan Bhagwat on five-day visit to Guj for RSS training camp
      IPL 2023: KKR vs PBKS
      Tomorrow
      Go First cancels flights till today; assures 100% refund
      Nitish Kumar To Meet Naveen Patnaik
      Russia is planning to declare Bakhmut victory
      IPL 2023: MI vs RCB

    • Big Story

      Coal India March quarter net profit misses estimates, down 18%

      State-owned Coal India Ltd's fourth-quarter net profit fell and missed estimates primarily due to increased provisions towards wages. Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore in the March quarter, down 17.7 percent from a year ago. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      India to become export hub for Skoda Auto from next year, says co-official

      Czech car maker Skoda Auto has said India will become an export hub for the company as it is set to commence exports of vehicle kits for assembly in Vietnam from next year. The company, which posted a whopping 125 per cent year-on-year surge in its vehicle sales at 53,721 units in 2022, also sounded hopeful of growing into double-digit this year as well. Read more here.

    • Coronavirus

      2,380 fresh Covid cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

      India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630).2,380 fresh Covid cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212. Read more here.

    • Karnataka Assembly Elections

      Karnataka poll campaigning to end today

      The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      Why top chefs from Gary Mehigan to Massimo Bottura are making a beeline for India

      Michelin-starred restaurant chefs - mostly marquee names from across the globe - are making their way to Indian cities like never before. Why the sudden influx? Read to find out.

    tags #Coal India Q4 results #Essential 7 #IT Sector #Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Skoda Auto #stock market buzz #Top Stories

