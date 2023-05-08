Market Buzz

IT sector growth expected to be muted in FY24, recovery likely from FY25, says ICICI Securities' Pankaj Pandey

Pankaj Pandey, Research Head - Retail Research at ICICI Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol, "While growth in IT space is expected to be muted in FY24, recovery is likely from FY25 onwards. Deals ramp up may pick up in FY25 and bookings are likely to be strong on continued cost optimisation deals." ICICI Securities continues to remain positive on select large and midcap for a medium to long-term horizon, he says. Details here.