you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's in store for investors?

    What’s in store for investors?

    Most experts feel that the market may remain rangebound until the US presidential elections in the first week of November, and all eyes will remain on second-quarter earnings season, COVID-19 updates and global cues, while visible green shoots may continue to provide support to the market. Here are the details.

  • Big Story

    Health Minister admits COVID-19 community transmission

    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said community transmission of the coronavirus infection was restricted to certain districts in a limited number of states, clarifying that it was "not happening across the country". The Centre, so far, has denied community transmission of the coronavirus infection in the country. Read here to know more. 

  • Your Money

    Investing in bonds? Do a bit of research first

    If you are a direct investor in debt capital markets, i.e., corporate bonds or corporate fixed deposits, you need to start taking the credit rating with a pinch of salt. Instead of seeing just the rating of the current issue, it is useful to check the full rating history of a company. Read this piece to know why this is crucial for a retail investor.

  • Global Watch

    Living coronavirus on frozen food packet

    China's health authority has confirmed the detection and isolation of living novel coronavirus on the outer packaging of imported frozen marine fish in the port city of Qingdao, in what it described as the first detection of its kind on the cold food chain in the world. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    A smart speaker that won’t hurt your pocket

    Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Smart Speaker in India recently. It has arrived in a market heavily dominated by Amazon and Google. While, most third-party brands offer smart speakers at a premium price, Xiaomi is targeting the affordable market with its latest product. Read here to find out whether it is a worthy buy.

  • Startup Tales

    Deals gain momentum after lull

    Deal-making is in full swing in the VC and startup ecosystem after the lull that followed the coronavirus outbreak. From early-stage rounds to growth-stage funding, multiple deals are getting signed across the spectrum. Find details here.

  • Tailpiece

    When fashion gets Phygital

    Unlike a fashion show, the models are not swaying on a ramp in real life. They are depending on digital technology to rescue their annual extravaganza from the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Phygital Edition’ is India's first digital fashion week. Read here.

