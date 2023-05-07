Big Story

Go First lessors may not get possession of aircraft if IBC kicks in

Loss-making budget airline Go First's move on May 2 to file for bankruptcy took the lessors off guard who are now caught between a rock and a hard place. If the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepts the airlines' insolvency plea and request for a moratorium on its financial obligations, they will not be able to take back their aircraft from the airline even as they don't get paid.