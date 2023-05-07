English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 07, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Union Bank of India reports 93% rise in Q4 net profit

      The company announced in a regulatory filing that the net interest income (NII) for the quarter reached Rs. 8,251 crore, showing a growth of 21.88%. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to requisite approvals. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Go First lessors may not get possession of aircraft if IBC kicks in

      Loss-making budget airline Go First’s move on May 2 to file for bankruptcy took the lessors off guard who are now caught between a rock and a hard place. If the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepts the airlines’ insolvency plea and request for a moratorium on its financial obligations, they will not be able to take back their aircraft from the airline even as they don’t get paid. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Cars24, Spinny, Olx Auto, Mahindra First Choice write to MoRTH for changes in new registration portal

      Used car dealers, including prominent online players, such as Cars24, Spinny, Olx Auto, and Mahindra First Choice wrote to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) highlighting glitches found in the newly-launched registration portal and reviewing certain guidelines implemented last year, multiple sources aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      India’s middle-class and the EMI conundrum: 4-step guide to reducing the home loan burden

      Home loans are a popular financing option for the middle-class, who want to own a house. The middle-class segment in India constitutes a significant part of the population, and home loans have become increasingly popular among them. The availability of home loans through banks and other financial institutions at competitive interest rates has made purchasing homes more affordable for this segment. Read more here

    • Coronavirus Update

      Delhi reports 113 covid cases and 3 deaths in last 24 hours

      Delhi recorded 113 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the city government's health department. In its latest bulletin, it, however, said the complete case sheets of the three fatalities are awaited from hospitals. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      How British imperial history shaped Charles III’s coronation ceremony

      The coronation ceremony Charles III is about to go through reflects how monarchy has developed since Saxon times, but it still carries many vestiges of Britain’s imperial past. Read more here. 

    tags #coronation #Covid #EMI #GoFirst #MC essentials #Union Bank

    Must Listen

    MC Selects Podcast: Your on-the-go daily news wrap

    MC Selects Podcast: Your on-the-go daily news wrap