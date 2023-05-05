English
    Last Updated : May 05, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      18 companies see increase in stake by promoters, FIIs, DIIs in March quarter

      While the broader stock market remained flat in the March quarter, a group of 18 companies emerged as winners with a significant rise in stake by the trinity of promoters, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Penumbral lunar eclipse
      Several banks closed for Buddha Purnima
      Backstreet Boys concert in Delhi
      PM Modi to hold rallies in Karnataka
      Tomorrow:King Charles III's coronation
      PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bengaluru
      Cyclonic circulation likely over Bay of Bengal
      President Murmu to visit Odisha

    • Big Story

      NCLT reserves order on Go First’s plea seeking interim moratorium

      Go First argued that the company had come to NCLT not because of bad corporate governance but due to engine maker Pratt & Whitney's unserviceable engines that led to the grounding of 28 of its 54 aircraft. More here

    • Your Money

      How to decide about the health cover upgrade in your 40s

      In your 40s, if you do not have adequate medical insurance, an unexpectedly large healthcare expense could severely disrupt your financial planning. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft tests private ChatGPT alternative for businesses to secure data

      Microsoft is reportedly planning to sell the new version "later this quarter". This could end up costing Microsoft a lot of money though, as private isolated servers "could cost as much as 10 times what customers currently pay to use the regular version of ChatGPT". More here

    • Auto

      Passenger vehicle retail sales drop in April 2023: FADA data

      The PV segment, which achieved record sales in FY23, slowed down in April, primarily due to last year's high base and on-board diagnostics 2A norms. This led to price hikes and advanced purchases in March, says FADA. More here

    • Tailpiece

      ‘Salaam, from Goa’: Pak foreign minister’s video message from SCO meeting

      Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Goa to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In a tweet, Zardari greeted his followers with "Assalamualaikum" and informed them about his arrival in India. More here

