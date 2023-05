Tech Tattle

Salaries, skill sets, open roles: All you need to know to build a career in Generative AI

According to Xpheno, there are over 2,000 active job openings across different functions in this sector globally. Apart from big organisations like Google, Microsoft, Baidu, and Alibaba, there are over 120 Generative AI applications and products, at different stages of maturity, with an active workforce for AI. More here