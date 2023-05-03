The cautionary statements came after NSE found that Suresh Jani and Vishnu Darak were providing dabba or illegal trading platforms with assured returns. More here
Today:
Go First flights cancelled
IMD orange alert for North India
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Assam, Manipur
PM Modi to address poll rally Tomorrow: SCO meeting in Goa
Sudan’s 7-day ceasefire begins
Amazon Great Summer sale starts
Top-level meet to discuss EU carbon tax
Today:
Go First flights cancelled
The Wadia Group-owned airline made the announcement shortly after Go First said it would temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a severe fund crunch. More here
The Wadia Group-owned airline made the announcement shortly after Go First said it would temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a severe fund crunch. More here
The joint statement urged the Indian government to withdraw the recent amendment to the I-T Rules that mandates that a government-appointed organisation will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government". More here
The joint statement urged the Indian government to withdraw the recent amendment to the I-T Rules that mandates that a government-appointed organisation will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government". More here
Chegg Inc plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening the growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries. More here
Chegg Inc plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening the growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries. More here
Italian superbike maker Ducati has launched Monster SP in India priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open for the 937-cc bike across all the company dealerships in the country with deliveries starting immediately. More here
Italian superbike maker Ducati has launched Monster SP in India priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open for the 937-cc bike across all the company dealerships in the country with deliveries starting immediately. More here
The Met Gala Carpet, with swirls of red and blue, was woven by artisans from Kerala. Kerala-based Neytt by Extraweave were tasked to bring the vision of Japanese architect Tadao Ando into reality and it took the artisans a total of 60 days to make the entire carpet. More here
The Met Gala Carpet, with swirls of red and blue, was woven by artisans from Kerala. Kerala-based Neytt by Extraweave were tasked to bring the vision of Japanese architect Tadao Ando into reality and it took the artisans a total of 60 days to make the entire carpet. More here