Market Buzz NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities The cautionary statements came after NSE found that Suresh Jani and Vishnu Darak were providing dabba or illegal trading platforms with assured returns. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Go First flights cancelled

IMD orange alert for North India

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Assam, Manipur

PM Modi to address poll rally Tomorrow: SCO meeting in Goa

Sudan’s 7-day ceasefire begins

Amazon Great Summer sale starts

Top-level meet to discuss EU carbon tax

Big Story Go First files for voluntary insolvency resolution before NCLT The Wadia Group-owned airline made the announcement shortly after Go First said it would temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a severe fund crunch. More here

Your Money New IT Rules: 17 bodies issue joint statement slamming govt over fact checking regulations The joint statement urged the Indian government to withdraw the recent amendment to the I-T Rules that mandates that a government-appointed organisation will have the power to identify any "false or misleading content relating to the government". More here

Tech Tattle ChatGPT threat sparks 38% selloff in homework-help firm Chegg Chegg Inc plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening the growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries. More here

Auto Ducati drives in Monster SP priced at Rs 15.95 lakh Italian superbike maker Ducati has launched Monster SP in India priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open for the 937-cc bike across all the company dealerships in the country with deliveries starting immediately. More here