Market Buzz Godrej's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business raises market doubts The Street is sceptical about how soon Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products. This explains the 4.5 percent knock in Godrej Consumer Products’ share price on April 28, said analysts. Read more here.

Big Story Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,495 crore, beats estimates Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 reported 26 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 2,767 crore in the year-ago period. A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit at Rs 2,925.7 crore for the fourth quarter. Read more here.

Automobile Demand for both new & pre-owned luxury cars rises Luxury vehicles have been making a mark on Indian roads for the past few years, and it seems like this trend is only going to accelerate in 2023. As the Indian economy continues to grow, more and more people are looking to upgrade their cars to more premium models. Watch the video to find out the growth in the luxury car segment and what’s in store for it in the future.

Your Money Higher EPS pension choice by May 3: Your key questions answered The deadline for choosing the higher pension option is almost here. By May 3, you will have to take a call on whether you want to opt for a higher pension on your actual salary or not. However, you ought to be aware of various rules – and the lack of clarity around some of them. Here are some aspects you need to ponder over before exercising your choice.

Technology Business OpenAI closes $300M share sale to VCs at $27B-29B valuation OpenAI, the company behind the groundbreaking AI chatbot ChatGPT, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, a report said. Read here.