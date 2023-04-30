The Street is sceptical about how soon Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products. This explains the 4.5 percent knock in Godrej Consumer Products’ share price on April 28, said analysts. Read more here.
Today
Ayushman Bharat Diwas
World Veterinary Day
JEE Advanced 2023 registration process to begin
PM Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN headquarters
PM Modi to hold a road show in Mysuru
PM Modi's public rally at Channapatna in Karnataka's Ramnagar dist
WB Joint Entrance Examination
Last day for TDS payment, GSTR-4 filing, 15G form submission
PM Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to air its 100th episode
Telangana Secretariat building inauguration
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Registrations suspended till today
Delhi Govt MCD schools mega parent-teacher meeting
Dakshin Bharat Yatra train to start from Gorakpur
IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS; MI vs RR
Tomorrow
25% fare concession for senior citizens, divyang persons and students in Mumbai Metro
Shirdi to go into indefinite shutdown over CISF deployment at Sai Baba Temple
Chakka Bandh called by Assam Motor Workers Joint Council
IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB
Today
Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 reported 26 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 2,767 crore in the year-ago period. A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit at Rs 2,925.7 crore for the fourth quarter. Read more here.
Luxury vehicles have been making a mark on Indian roads for the past few years, and it seems like this trend is only going to accelerate in 2023. As the Indian economy continues to grow, more and more people are looking to upgrade their cars to more premium models. Watch the video to find out the growth in the luxury car segment and what’s in store for it in the future.
The deadline for choosing the higher pension option is almost here. By May 3, you will have to take a call on whether you want to opt for a higher pension on your actual salary or not. However, you ought to be aware of various rules – and the lack of clarity around some of them. Here are some aspects you need to ponder over before exercising your choice.
OpenAI, the company behind the groundbreaking AI chatbot ChatGPT, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, a report said. Read here.
Noted historian Ranajit Guha has died due to old age-related ailments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. Guha, who was 100 years old, died at his residence in Austria on Friday. He left behind his wife Mechthild. Condoling his demise, Banerjee said Guha was instrumental in motivating young historians in pursuing studies on the subaltern society. Read here.
