 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
SEBI delivers final order in Karvy demat scam, cracks down on top brass

The market regulator severely cracked down on the MD and independent directors of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) marking an inflection point in the stock market scam that siphoned off crores in investor wealth and also prompted deep and structural investor reforms. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea

Karnataka polls ‘vote from home’ begins

Sikkim to host C20 summit

China scraps covid nucleic test

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Tomorrow:

Massive Delhi govt parent-teacher meet

Telangana to get Vastu-Compliant Secretariat

Indigo to fly back 2nd batch of evacuees from Sudan

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Big Story
Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) confirmed that Kapoor is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period. In the meantime, the executive committee of the consortium will oversee the responsibilities "until a suitable replacement is in place." More here

Your Money
Higher EPS pension choice by May 3: Your key questions answered

While higher pension is desirable, numerous rules and grey areas make the decision-making process a complex affair. Here is a list of things you need to be aware of.

Coronavirus Check
Even mild COVID-19 infection can harm heart health: Study

Researchers found that in individuals diagnosed with mild COVID-19, artery and central cardiovascular function were affected by the disease two to three months after infection. More here

Auto
Mercedes says China buyers sticking with combustion models as EVs take off

Mercedes-Benz AG said it remains the go-to brand for top-end vehicles in China, where luxury buyers continue to favor combustion cars like its flagship S-Class sedan even as EV sales take off. More here

Tailpiece
Ireland couple saves on house deposit by traveling the world

An Irish couple have managed to travel to various different parts of the world such as New York, Amsterdam, and Barcelona in the last ten months by staying rent free in the residences of 17 different strangers. More here