Market Buzz SEBI delivers final order in Karvy demat scam, cracks down on top brass The market regulator severely cracked down on the MD and independent directors of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) marking an inflection point in the stock market scam that siphoned off crores in investor wealth and also prompted deep and structural investor reforms. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea Karnataka polls ‘vote from home’ begins Sikkim to host C20 summit China scraps covid nucleic test IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tomorrow: Massive Delhi govt parent-teacher meet Telangana to get Vastu-Compliant Secretariat Indigo to fly back 2nd batch of evacuees from Sudan IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Big Story Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) confirmed that Kapoor is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period. In the meantime, the executive committee of the consortium will oversee the responsibilities "until a suitable replacement is in place." More here

Your Money Higher EPS pension choice by May 3: Your key questions answered While higher pension is desirable, numerous rules and grey areas make the decision-making process a complex affair. Here is a list of things you need to be aware of.

Coronavirus Check Even mild COVID-19 infection can harm heart health: Study Researchers found that in individuals diagnosed with mild COVID-19, artery and central cardiovascular function were affected by the disease two to three months after infection. More here

Auto Mercedes says China buyers sticking with combustion models as EVs take off Mercedes-Benz AG said it remains the go-to brand for top-end vehicles in China, where luxury buyers continue to favor combustion cars like its flagship S-Class sedan even as EV sales take off. More here