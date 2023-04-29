English
Specials
    Last Updated : April 29, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI delivers final order in Karvy demat scam, cracks down on top brass

      The market regulator severely cracked down on the MD and independent directors of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) marking an inflection point in the stock market scam that siphoned off crores in investor wealth and also prompted deep and structural investor reforms. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns

      The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) confirmed that Kapoor is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period. In the meantime, the executive committee of the consortium will oversee the responsibilities "until a suitable replacement is in place." More here

    • Your Money

      Higher EPS pension choice by May 3: Your key questions answered

      While higher pension is desirable, numerous rules and grey areas make the decision-making process a complex affair. Here is a list of things you need to be aware of.

    • Coronavirus Check

      Even mild COVID-19 infection can harm heart health: Study

      Researchers found that in individuals diagnosed with mild COVID-19, artery and central cardiovascular function were affected by the disease two to three months after infection. More here

    • Auto

      Mercedes says China buyers sticking with combustion models as EVs take off

      Mercedes-Benz AG said it remains the go-to brand for top-end vehicles in China, where luxury buyers continue to favor combustion cars like its flagship S-Class sedan even as EV sales take off. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Ireland couple saves on house deposit by traveling the world

      An Irish couple have managed to travel to various different parts of the world such as New York, Amsterdam, and Barcelona in the last ten months by staying rent free in the residences of 17 different strangers. More here

